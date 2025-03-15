                 

News

Result: 2025 Midlands Second Section Area Championship

Carlton Brass claims the Second Section honours in Bedworth

cIVIC cENTRE
  The contest takes place at Bedworth Civic Centre

Saturday, 15 March 2025

        

Result:

Second Section:

Adjudicators: James Holt, Derek Renshaw

1. Carlton Brass (Chris Banks)*
2. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)*
3. Harborough (Ben Smith)
4. Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman)

* Qualify for National Final

To confirm places...

Pleasley Colliery Welfare (Elizabeth Pearce)
Hathern (Gary Wyatt)
City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
Tintwistle (Jim Henson)
Glossop Old (Eliot Darwin)
Rolls Royce (Derby) (Adrian Lacey)
Stourport on Severn (Oliver Wilson)
Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)
Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless)
Shirebrook Miners Welfare (Adrian Wood)

        

wELSH aREA

cIVIC cENTRE

Derek rENSHAW

