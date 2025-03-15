Result: 2025 Midlands Second Section Area Championship

Result:
Second Section:
Adjudicators: James Holt, Derek Renshaw
1. Carlton Brass (Chris Banks)*
2. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)*
3. Harborough (Ben Smith)
4. Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman)
* Qualify for National Final
To confirm places...
Pleasley Colliery Welfare (Elizabeth Pearce)
Hathern (Gary Wyatt)
City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
Tintwistle (Jim Henson)
Glossop Old (Eliot Darwin)
Rolls Royce (Derby) (Adrian Lacey)
Stourport on Severn (Oliver Wilson)
Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)
Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless)
Shirebrook Miners Welfare (Adrian Wood)