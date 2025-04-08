                 

News

Wychavon aims to encourage next generation with Foden's help

A free masterclass day with tutors from Foden's Band is being hosted by the Wychavon Festival of Brass.

Wychavon and Fodens
  Wychavon is promoting the event with Foden's players and tutors

Tuesday, 08 April 2025

        

Wychavon Festival of Brass has announced that it is collaborating with Foden's Band in hosting a Masterclass Day of free tuition for children and youngsters.

It will be held on Saturday 24th May and is open to players aged between 10 and 18 and who have a reasonable level of competence on their chosen brass or percussion instruments.

Encourage

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are promoting the event to encourage the next generation of young brass players to really explore just how brilliant it is to play in a brass band. We are delighted to be able to work with Foden's Band who have such a brilliant way of inspiring players.

Please come along and take advantage of this wonderful opportunity!"

Time and place

The event will take place at Bromsgrove School, Worcester Rd, Bromsgrove (B61 7DU) with registration at 9.00am.

The players will then spend a day working with conductor, Michael Fowles and Foden's stars Mark Wilkinson, Jonathan Bates, Stewart Baglin and Mark Langdon, at the end of which (3.00pm) a short concert will be given to family and friends showcase he progress made.

For further details:


https://www.festivalofbrass.co.uk/masterclass.html

The closing date for applications is April 30th 2025

Any additional queries about this project should be directed to Iain Wills (WFB Youth Coordinator): Iain@willisfamily.co.uk

        

