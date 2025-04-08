BBE develops new Sounding Board

If you are interested in shaping the future of brass banding then Brass Bands England wants to hear from you and your opinions.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that it is to further develop its Members' Working Group under a new title. It follows two years of activity aimed at informing its membership of its strategic plans.

The Sounding Board

The Sounding Board will comprise individuals with an interest in brass bands and linked to BBE's member organisations.

It will meet quarterly to discuss a variety of topics relating to BBE's aims and ambitions, as well issues that affect the wider banding culture. It is understood that priority subjects having been identified, and plans are in place to implement strategies to support banding.

Take forward

BBE Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Crookston told 4BR: "Having got off to a promising start, it's now time to take ideas forward and expand the group to make room for more voices.

We would like to encourage those who have an active interest in the future of the brass band culture to consider getting involved. We have already had some fascinating discussions that have informed many areas of our strategy."

He continued: "There is much to celebrate, and we are looking for people with the potential to add value to The Sounding Board's work. We are thankful for the efforts of those currently engaged and look forward to their continuing valuable input, especially as we explore more deeply the pressing matters of player shortages and issues facing contesting, among other topics.

Your chance

He concluded: "This is the chance for people to get involved in shaping what can be a positive future if the right decisions are made, and the wider community can see the benefits of getting behind it."

Working group member Jack Capstaff added: "I've got a lot of value out of sitting on the group. It has been a great source of inspiration to review and reflect on the issues we should be considering when creating a roadmap for bands and organisations

All of this is so positive in helping us to strengthen brass bands not only for their own sake, but for the benefits to the community that we all know classical music has more widely."

The Sounding Board meets four times a year (on Zoom) and is led by Kenny Crookston and BBE's Membership Services Manager, Rosie Banham.

Youth Voice

BBE's Youth Voice working group is an alternative option for those under 25s who might feel more comfortable contributing in a different format. For those interested in this group, please email sarah@bbe.org.uk

How to apply

Full details can be found on the BBE opportunities page along with a Registration of Interest form.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

Brass Bands England staff and trustees will shortlist and invite suitable candidates for an informal discussion by the end of May 2025.

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is 9.00am, Tuesday 6th May.