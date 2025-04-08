Welsh bands gain essential Safeguarding training

20 bands have updated their Safeguarding knowledge with a specialised training seminar supported by the South East Wales Brass Band Association.

Over 30 representatives from 20 bands recently met for a Child Safeguarding seminar and training initiative supported by the South East Wales Brass Band Association.

Hosted by Vaughan Training & Consultancy, a leading specialist in safeguarding law and its implementation, it was led by Jeff Hutcherson, a former Police Detective and Forensic Interview Consultant with over 25 years of experience in the field, as well as being the conductor and trustee of the BTM Band.

Key principles

The aim was to inform those present of the number of key principles of law, guidance and information that brass bands in Wales must adhere to in relation to the Social Services & Well-being (Wales) Act 2014, which governs the protection of children and adults.

The training covered several strands of essential Safeguarding interpretations, categories, procedures and good practice, as well as highlighting wider issues in relation to information sharing, reporting and social media awareness.

Awareness

Following the event, Jeff told 4BR: "I was delighted at the response from those in attendance. Brass banding is not immune from these issues, and we all have an essential duty to protect those who are vulnerable.

I hope this builds on the awareness and understanding that was shown by the delegates today to further strengthen banding's commitment to Safeguarding."

Excellent training

One delegate told 4BR: "This was an excellent training initiative. The facts were presented with clarity and understanding by Jeff.

I'm sure I was not alone in leaving much better informed and determined that every member of our organisation is aware of what is required of us to provide a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment to everyone who walks through our doors."

Find out more:



If organisations wish to find out more from Vaughan Training & Consultancy go to: www.vaughantraining.co.uk