                 

*
banner

News

Welsh bands gain essential Safeguarding training

20 bands have updated their Safeguarding knowledge with a specialised training seminar supported by the South East Wales Brass Band Association.

Jeff Hutcherson
  The training was led by Jeff Hutcherson who has extensive experience in the field

Tuesday, 08 April 2025

        

Over 30 representatives from 20 bands recently met for a Child Safeguarding seminar and training initiative supported by the South East Wales Brass Band Association.

Hosted by Vaughan Training & Consultancy, a leading specialist in safeguarding law and its implementation, it was led by Jeff Hutcherson, a former Police Detective and Forensic Interview Consultant with over 25 years of experience in the field, as well as being the conductor and trustee of the BTM Band.

Key principles

The aim was to inform those present of the number of key principles of law, guidance and information that brass bands in Wales must adhere to in relation to the Social Services & Well-being (Wales) Act 2014, which governs the protection of children and adults.

The training covered several strands of essential Safeguarding interpretations, categories, procedures and good practice, as well as highlighting wider issues in relation to information sharing, reporting and social media awareness.

Awareness

Following the event, Jeff told 4BR: "I was delighted at the response from those in attendance. Brass banding is not immune from these issues, and we all have an essential duty to protect those who are vulnerable.

I hope this builds on the awareness and understanding that was shown by the delegates today to further strengthen banding's commitment to Safeguarding."

Excellent training

One delegate told 4BR: "This was an excellent training initiative. The facts were presented with clarity and understanding by Jeff.

I'm sure I was not alone in leaving much better informed and determined that every member of our organisation is aware of what is required of us to provide a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment to everyone who walks through our doors."

Find out more:


If organisations wish to find out more from Vaughan Training & Consultancy go to: www.vaughantraining.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Jeff Hutcherson

Welsh bands gain essential Safeguarding training

April 8 • 20 bands have updated their Safeguarding knowledge with a specialised training seminar supported by the South East Wales Brass Band Association.

The Sounding Board

BBE develops new Sounding Board

April 8 • If you are interested in shaping the future of brass banding then Brass Bands England wants to hear from you and your opinions.

Mossley

Whit Friday football boost for Mossley

April 8 • A great team of volunteer walkers have raised much needed funds to support the Mossley Whit Friday Contest.

Next Step films

Celebrate 1 Year of NXTOD with a free album

April 8 • The brass band media platform celebrates it first anniversary with a free present.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass

April 7 • Merseyside/Wirral based. We are a friendly 4th section band with regular jobs and socials throughout the year! Looking for a Principal Cornet, Cornets(position negotiable), and Trombone. All Players welcome! Instruments available to use!

Morecambe Band

April 6 • Musical Director required. We are a friendly and welcoming 2nd section band looking for a MD to continue on our successful musical journey.. We are a forward thinking, progressive organisation who are passionate about performing at our concerts and contests

Welwyn Garden City Band

April 4 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied summer season ahead of us. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top