                 

*
banner

News

Vintage Cory help raise funds in memory of former players

Past members of Cory Band recently got together for a wonderful fun raising tribute to two former much missed players.

Vintage Cory
  The former members raised over £400 for the two charities

Thursday, 10 April 2025

        

Members of the Vintage Cory Band recently got together at Ton-Pentre Football Club for a special concert that celebrated the lives of two former members of Cory Band.

Jeff Thomas and Clayton McCann combined over 140 years of dedication, commitment and excellence to Cory and were integral parts of their remarkable successes — including European, and National title wins under the likes of Major Arthur Kenney and Denzil Stephens.

Memories

Led by conductor Nigel Seaman and with Jeff's son Darren on principal cornet, the band performed to a delighted audience. Solo performances also came from former Cory players Richard Davies (flugel) and James Andrews (percussion) — echoing the memories of the former players who graced the Cory concert and contest stage for so many years.

The band thanked their hosts for putting on the event which raised £410, which will be shared between the nominated charities of the families — The Hospice of the Valleys and Llantrisant Guild Hall.

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Italian Brass Band

Rome welcomes Childs

April 10 • The Black Dyke Director of Music enjoyed a warm welcome in Rome to work with the Italian Brass Band.

Beatles

The Beatles, Bradford and Black Dyke

April 10 • The story of the emergence of The Beatles and their connection to Black Dyke Mills Band has been explored on the 'BBC Radio 2 Loves Brass!' programme.

Creative

Community routes open for creative talents in the Midlands

April 10 • There are opportunities for young creative talents in Graphic Design, Music Technology, Event Production, Film, and Vocal Performance to gain invaluable training.

Colorado

Colorado Quintet claims second NABBA Small Ensemble Crown

April 10 • The Colorado Brass Quintet retained its Small Ensemble National title at the recent NABBA Championships.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band. The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band. The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy in their TROMBONE section - the perfect opportunity to join their band! The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top