Vintage Cory help raise funds in memory of former players

Past members of Cory Band recently got together for a wonderful fun raising tribute to two former much missed players.

Members of the Vintage Cory Band recently got together at Ton-Pentre Football Club for a special concert that celebrated the lives of two former members of Cory Band.

Jeff Thomas and Clayton McCann combined over 140 years of dedication, commitment and excellence to Cory and were integral parts of their remarkable successes — including European, and National title wins under the likes of Major Arthur Kenney and Denzil Stephens.

Memories

Led by conductor Nigel Seaman and with Jeff's son Darren on principal cornet, the band performed to a delighted audience. Solo performances also came from former Cory players Richard Davies (flugel) and James Andrews (percussion) — echoing the memories of the former players who graced the Cory concert and contest stage for so many years.

The band thanked their hosts for putting on the event which raised £410, which will be shared between the nominated charities of the families — The Hospice of the Valleys and Llantrisant Guild Hall.