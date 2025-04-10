Colorado Quintet claims second NABBA Small Ensemble Crown

The Colorado Brass Quintet retained its Small Ensemble National title at the recent NABBA Championships.

It was not only full ensemble brass bands that competed for North America Brass Band Association (NABBA) title honours in Fort Wayne recently.

The Colorado Brass Quintet cemented their reputation as one of North America's leading British style chamber forces by successfully defending their NABBA Small Ensemble title in a competition that attracted 15 high class ensembles.

Aotearoa inspiration

The quintet consisting of Zak Ruffert (cornet); Joe Smith (cornet/flugel); Kyle Mortensen (tenor horn); Christopher Forkner (euphonium) and Joe Boylan (tuba) showcased their talent with a specially commissioned work entitled, 'Aotearoa Sketches', composed by Ryan Erik Adamsons.

The evocative work drew inspiration from New Zealand's landscapes, offering a dynamic vehicle for the ensemble's versatility.

The adjudicators praised the group's "nuanced phrasing" and "cohesive energy," particularly highlighting the ensemble's seamless balance across contrasting textures.

Enjoy:



You can enjoy the performance at: youtu.be/cD0VUhcOfZc