                 

*
banner

News

Colorado Quintet claims second NABBA Small Ensemble Crown

The Colorado Brass Quintet retained its Small Ensemble National title at the recent NABBA Championships.

Colorado
  The quintet retained the title in Fort Wayne

Thursday, 10 April 2025

        

It was not only full ensemble brass bands that competed for North America Brass Band Association (NABBA) title honours in Fort Wayne recently.

The Colorado Brass Quintet cemented their reputation as one of North America's leading British style chamber forces by successfully defending their NABBA Small Ensemble title in a competition that attracted 15 high class ensembles.

Aotearoa inspiration

The quintet consisting of Zak Ruffert (cornet); Joe Smith (cornet/flugel); Kyle Mortensen (tenor horn); Christopher Forkner (euphonium) and Joe Boylan (tuba) showcased their talent with a specially commissioned work entitled, 'Aotearoa Sketches', composed by Ryan Erik Adamsons.

The evocative work drew inspiration from New Zealand's landscapes, offering a dynamic vehicle for the ensemble's versatility.

The adjudicators praised the group's "nuanced phrasing" and "cohesive energy," particularly highlighting the ensemble's seamless balance across contrasting textures.

Enjoy:


You can enjoy the performance at: youtu.be/cD0VUhcOfZc

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Italian Brass Band

Rome welcomes Childs

April 10 • The Black Dyke Director of Music enjoyed a warm welcome in Rome to work with the Italian Brass Band.

Beatles

The Beatles, Bradford and Black Dyke

April 10 • The story of the emergence of The Beatles and their connection to Black Dyke Mills Band has been explored on the 'BBC Radio 2 Loves Brass!' programme.

Creative

Community routes open for creative talents in the Midlands

April 10 • There are opportunities for young creative talents in Graphic Design, Music Technology, Event Production, Film, and Vocal Performance to gain invaluable training.

Colorado

Colorado Quintet claims second NABBA Small Ensemble Crown

April 10 • The Colorado Brass Quintet retained its Small Ensemble National title at the recent NABBA Championships.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band. The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band. The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy in their TROMBONE section - the perfect opportunity to join their band! The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top