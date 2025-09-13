Result: 2025 National Championships of Great Britain — First Section

Result:
First Section:
Four Dances from Checkmate (Arthur Bliss arr. Eric Ball)
Adjudicators: Nicholas Garman; Dr David Thornton; Mark Wilkinson
1. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)
2. Kidlington Concert (Jonathan Pippen)
3. Thundersley (Melvin White)
4. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
5. Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith)
6. Roche (Matt Green)
7. Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)
8. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)
9. Diggle (Sean Conway)
10. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)
11. Glastonbury (Liam Grunsell)
12. Audley (Tom Hancock)
13. Tylorstown (Nigel Seaman)
14. Raunds Temperance (John Hudson)
15. Granite City (Bruce Wallace)
16. Ripon City (Garry Hallas)
17. Old Silkstone (Norman Law)
18. Cockerton Prize Silver (Andrew Hunter)
Most Outstanding Player: Solo Trombone (Diggle)