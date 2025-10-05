                 

News

Foden's set for Regent Hall preview ahead of Albert Hall challenge

Foden's Band will be joined by Mike Lovatt for their traditional Regent Hall pre-National preview next weekend.

Foden
  Foden's will be joined by trumpet star Mike Lovatt

Sunday, 05 October 2025

        

Ahead of their appearance at the Royal Albert Hall National Final next weekend, North West Champion Foden's will make their regular trip to the Regent Hall on Oxford Street on Friday 10th October (8.00pm) under Russell Gray and Michael Fowles.

They will also reunite with trumpet star Mike Lovatt after recently joining forces to record a second CD release together.

Gregson preview

In addition to an evening of enjoyable entertainment fayre, Foden's will also provide a preview of Edward Gregson's 'Symphony in Two Movement' which they will perform in their bid to claim the National title in Kensington less than 24 hours later.

The concert is supported by Yamaha with tickets available via:
https://www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens or tickets@fodensband.co.uk

Programme:

Valaisia Variants (Tom Davoren)
Little Suite for Brass (Malcolm Arnold)
Rhapsody for Trumpet — Colin Skinner
Soloist: Mike Lovatt
Joy of Loving Hearts (Kenneth Downie)
Symphony in two movements (Edward Gregson)

Toccata in D Minor (Bach arr. Ray Farr)
The Pathways of Love (Colin Skinner)
Soloist: Mike Lovatt
Czardas (Strauss arr. Howard Snell)
California Dreaming (Phillips arr. Adam Taylor)
Pure Imagination (Bricusse & Newley arr. Colin Skinner)
Soloist: Mike Lovatt
Country Scene (Goff Richards)
Pines of Rome (Respighi arr. Howard Snell)

        

