Armed Man comes to Swansea

Sir Karl Jenkins will lead the Aldbourne Band in the Welsh premiere of his new brass band version of 'The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace' at the Brangwyn Hall on Sunday.

Jenkins
  The concert will take place at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea

Saturday, 18 October 2025

        

The West of England Area Champion, Aldbourne, is to perform on another leading concert hall stage this weekend, when they perform Sir Karl Jenkins's 'The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace' at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea. (Sunday 19th October — 6.00pm)

It follows their fine top-six finish at the British Open at Symphony Hall and recent appearance at the National Championships at the Royal Albert Hall. It also follows their performance of a world premiere of the new brass band led arrangement of the hour-plus long work as part of the Regent's Park Music Festival on Saturday in August.

The Armed Man

'The Armed Man' has been performed over 3,600 times worldwide and continues to resonate deeply with audiences. It was recently voted second in Classic FM's Hall of Fame 2025, the highest position for a work by a living composer.

The Welsh premiere, conducted by Sir Karl Jenkins alongside Cor Caerdydd with soloists Kathryn Rudge, Zands Duggan and Osama Kiwan, is presented by Kapitol Festivals and supported by the Nicola Morris Trust.

The band's reprise of the composer's 'Fragile Earth' will be conducted by Dr Robert Childs

Tickets on door

Tickets for the concert can be purchased on the door to the event.

        

