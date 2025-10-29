                 

News

Join us now — 4BR Review podcast: Lessons from Europe?

Join the discussion on whether or not UK banding can learn from the way in which our European friends host their major championship competitions.

podcast
  The live broadcast podcast starts at 7.00pm

Wednesday, 29 October 2025

        

Join 4BR Editor Iwan Fox and colleague Chris Thomas tonight at 7.00pm as they discuss what has, what is and what will be going on in the brass band world.

For this latest episode we are looking forward to our travels — with Chris off to the Dutch National Championships in Utrecht whilst Iwan heads to Stavanger for the Siddis Entertainment Championships.

Can we learn?

However, as much as we will enjoy the events, they do pose the wider question to whether or not UK banding can learn from the way in which our European friends host these major championship competitions.

Do they for instance more acutely reflect the strengths and weaknesses of their banding movements, are they more open and modern in their approach and to their choices of music, and are they more attractive events to perform in and to listen to?

Your opinions

As always, your views and opinions are key to that â€” so please be part of the live discussion by posting your comments in the You-Tube Comments box when the show starts.

All that and we hope to have time to give our thoughts on some of the latest CD releases from Cory, Kyle Lawson, Edward Gregson and Wilfred Heaton, as well as some recent concerts.

We also explore two old classic LPs lined in a way to tonight's broadcast, and offer our recommendations on new releases, concerts and even a book or two to add to your Xmas wish list for Santa.

Join us

Join us at 7.00pm at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjicqFuUC90

        

