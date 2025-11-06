Kerkrade global line-ups confirmed

There will be a true global challenge to become World Champion in Kerkrade next year.

More than two hundred bands and ensembles from all over the world will travel to Kerkrade from 9th July to 2nd August 2026 to take part in the 75th anniversary World Music Contest (WMC).

Brass bands

The four-yearly event will include four brass band competitions, with the draws for each being made on 22nd November. Tickets will be available from January 2026.

The organisers told 4BR that there had been a 40% increase in entries compared to 2022 — returning the event to its pre-covid levels of participation from bands and ensembles from across the globe.

Björn Bus, Artistic Director of WMC, stated: "In previous editions, the lower divisions were particularly large, but for 2026, we see strong representation from the higher divisions — the First Division and the Concert Division. This emphasizes the high quality of the field."

Concert Division

The Concert Division will feature 12 top bands from eight countries, headed by defending champion Brass Band Willebroek from Belgium.

They will be joined by a strong contingent from the UK, with former winner Cory, the cooperation band from Scotland and Flowers Band from England.

In addition, former World, Swiss, European and British Open champion Brass Band Treize Etoiles will make the trip, as will Belgian contenders Festival Brass Band, the Americans of Five Lakes Silver Band, the Dutch of Brass Band Schoonhoven, Japanese of Immortal Brass Band Eternally, the Austrians of R.E.T. Brass Band and the Antipodean pairing of Australia Brass and Wellington Brass from New Zealand.

Titles

The First Division will see Brassband Bacchus from Belgium, defend their title against compatriots Mercator Brassband, five Dutch bands, and representatives from France, England, Switzerland and the USA.

Two bands will compete in the Second Division with a further seven in the Third Division led by defending champion Brass Band AUKSTYN from Lithuania.

Concert Division:

Australia Brass (Australia)

Brass Band Schoonhoven A (Netherlands)

Brass Band Treize Ã‰toiles (Switzerland)

Brassband Willebroek (Belgium)

Cory Band (Wales)

Festival Brass Band (Belgium)

Five Lakes Silver Band (USA)

Flowers Band (England)

Immortal Brass Eternally (Japan)

R.E.T. Brass Band (Austria)

the cooperation band (Scotland)

Wellington Brass (New Zealand)

First Division:

Brass Band du Hainaut (France)

Brassband Bacchus (Belgium)

Brassband Breukelen (Netherlands)

Brassband Gloria Dei (Netherlands)

Brassband Merum (Netherlands)

Brassband Oefening en Uitspanning (Netherlands)

Brassband Pro Rege Heerenveen (Netherlands)

Ensemble de Cuivres Ambitus (Switzerland)

Mercator Brassband (Belgium)

Oakland University Brass Band (United States)

Wingates Band (England)

Second Division:

Brass Band Schoonhoven B (Netherlands)

Cologne Concert Brass (Germany)

Third Division:

Brass Band AUKSTYN (Lithuania)

Brass Band B10 (Germany)

Brass Band Duren (Germany)

Brass Band Schupfen (Switzerland)

Brassband Hombeek (Belgium)

Brassband Kunst & Vriendschap (Netherlands)

Koperensemble Bravoer (Belgium)

The date and time of all performances will be announced on Saturday, November 22nd during a livestream on www.WMC.nl (3.00pm CET)