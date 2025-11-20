Brass in Concert Champion has also been gaining plaudits for its 'invisible' musical partnership with the Wallace Collection.

Although the cooperation band is currently basking in the celebrations from winning the recent Brass in Concert Championships in Gateshead, they have also gained plaudits for their recent involvement in a live performance of Giovanni Gabrieli's 'Canzoni et Sonate' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Invisible Symphony

The 'Invisible Symphony', originally written around 1615, was transcribed by the celebrated trumpet John Wallace CBE, and saw an ensemble from the cooperation band join forces with his Wallace Collection Ensemble for the performance directed by conductor Bede Williams.

Profound

Speaking to 4BR, John said: "I think it is possibly the greatest piece of brass music ever written, profound and life-defining. Gabrieli was largely incapacitated for the last six years of his life, and this piece was published by one of his pupils, who was also his confessor and executant, three years after his death.

So my opinion is that it was one of the first pieces written with posterity in mind. And it's never been played until now in full at one sitting because it's too difficult to put on. That is unless you're Scots at the moment of course. I think Gabrieli would be proud."

To enjoy

To enjoy: https://youtu.be/AoWq3m09OOw