Marathon concert set to boost Purcell funds

A 24 hour long concert will help raise bursary funds for pupils at Purcell School.

Purcell school
  The aim is to boost the school's Bursary Fund to help students

Friday, 21 November 2025

        

The Purcell School, the UK's oldest specialist music school, has announced the launch of its inaugural 'Giving Day', a 24-hour fund-raising event which will take place from 10.00am on Thursday 11th December.

The event will bring together students, families, alumni, staff and supporters in aid of the School's Bursary Fund, and will take the form of a continuous 24-hour concert performed by students from every department — from classical and jazz to popular and contemporary styles.

Live streamed

It will also be live streamed, enabling supporters to take part in the celebration and lend their support throughout the full 24 hours.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Funds raised will support The Purcell School's Bursary Fund, which provides vital financial assistance to gifted young musicians who would otherwise be unable to access the specialist training the School provides.

The Giving Day will help expand this support, ensuring that more students can benefit from the opportunities and artistic environment that define the School."

Who we are

Year 12 student, Carla, also shared her excitement by adding: "Music isn't just something we study — it's who we are. The Giving Day means a lot, because it helps make sure that talented young musicians can come to Purcell no matter their background.

We've been working so hard on the 24-hour concert and we can't wait to share it with everyone. I really hope people will tune in, enjoy the music and support the Bursary Fund so that more students like us can have this opportunity."

Find out more

The Purcell School warmly invites anyone who wishes to support the students to visit: www.connect.purcell-school.org/givingday

        

