Besson ready with early Christmas offers

The Besson Brass Days Sales will be going on until the 15th December to ensure that Santa is able to bring all the great instrument goodies to the put under your Christmas Tree this year.
And Besson are ensuring that even if you don't want something just in time for the 25th December orders can still be placed to lock in the price, and be delivered next year.
Contact your local store for more information or Besson Sales Managers Euan Meikle & Lyndon Chapman.
So get in touch and find out more, and leave the rest to the experts.
Participating UK Stores:
Band Supplies — Glasgow & Leeds
John Packer — Somerset
Phil Parker — Barbican, London
Prozone Music — Cheshem
Rosehill Music — Beaconsfield
Wind Section — Edinburgh