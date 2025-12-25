2025 4BR Test Piece of the Year

Lots of fine music to enjoy on the contest stage in 2025 at all levels, but it was a resurrected work that enjoyed an anniversary bonus.

Winner: Symphony in Two Movements (Edward Gregson)



2. Ghosts of Industry (Lucy Pankhurst)

3. I, Daedalus (Andrea Price)

2025 was a year in which exciting new works were heard alongside plenty of older stalwarts of the repertoire.

However, it was a composition from a major composer resurrected from set-work contesting neglect that proved to make the lasting mark on the 4BR panel and everyone that heard it.

Edward Gregson's 'Symphony in Two Movements' was originally earmarked to be used at the British Open Championships over a decade ago, but in the year of his 80th birthday celebrations it was potent reminder of his talent for mastering form, development and structure. It is the fourth time he has won the accolade.

It is arguably his 'magnus opus' for the medium — and gained seven first choice preference votes from the panel.

Two composers who we hope will have their works featured at the elite level at major events in future joined Gregson on the podium.

Lucy Pankhurst's wonderfully evocative and deeply personal 'Ghosts of Industry' was a joy to hear, as was Andrea Price's clever and thoroughly engaging 'I, Daedalus' showing that top class composers for the medium can write outstanding works for bands at any level.

Panel:



The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Chris Thomas (4BR & BBW); Malcolm Wood (4BR & BBW); Josie Sleigh (musician); Gordon Simpson (brass band statistician); Sarah Groarke-Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Michael Franz (Editor Brass Band News Switzerland); Liv Appleton (Content Creator/itsnotatrumpet.com); Camila Soderstrom Tveit (musician/adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (conductor/journalist); Tim Mutum (brass band historian); Henk Van Loon (Editor Emotions on Stage); Philippa Edwards AOM (conductor/performing arts producer); Stein Skorpholm (broadcaster/musician).

Past Winners:



2024: The Lost Circle (Jan Van der Roost)

2023: Sand and Stars (Thierry Deleruyelle)

2022: The World Rejoicing: Variations on a Lutheran Chorale (Edward Gregson)

2021: The World Rejoicing: Variations on a Lutheran Chorale (Edward Gregson)

2020: Neverland (Christopher Bond)

2019: Dear Cassandraâ€¦ (Ludovic Neurohr)

2018: Concerto Grosso (Derek Bourgeois)

2017: Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)

2016: Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)

2015: The God Particle (Rolf Rudin)

2014: Vita Aeterna Variations (Ed de Boer writing as Alexander Comitas)

2013: Of Distant Memories (Music in an Olden Style) (Edward Gregson)

2012: Goldberg 2012 (Svein Henrik Giske)

2011: Breath of Souls (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

2010: Saint Saens Variations (Philip Sparke)

2009: Titan's Progress (Hermann Pallhuber)

2008: The Dark Side of the Moon (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

2007: Music for Battle Creek (Philip Sparke)

2006: Vienna Nights (Philip Wilby)

2005: Eden (Dr. John Pickard)

2004: St. Magnus (Kenneth Downie)

2003: Festival Music (Eric Ball)

2002: Masquerade (Philip Wilby)

2001: Albion (Jan Van der Roost)