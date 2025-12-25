2025 4BR Player of the Year

So much individual talent shone in the banding world in 2025 — but one player was the shining star of them all.

Winner: Tim de Maeseneer



2. Chris Robertson

3. Tom Hutchinson

The brass band world is blessed with stunning individual talents who not only shine when the spotlight is focused on them alone, but also add so much to the collective whole of the ensembles and bands they play for.

That was certainly case with all the nominees this year and the podium finishers in particular, although there was a very clear winner in the form of the truly stunning Belgian tenor horn player Tim de Maeseneer.

Throughout 2025 he was impeccable — be it as a featured soloist at events such as the RNCM International Brass Band Festival in Manchester, or with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in London, or with his own band, Brass Band Willebroek, on both the contest and concert stage.

He also excelled in the recording studio with his 'Beyond the Paradox' CD release, which saw him commission a series of major new works for the instrument. 8 first choice preference votes told its own story. He is the first tenor horn player to win the award.

Runner-up was Chris Robertson of Brighouse & Rastrick, who in all genres — from soloist to test-piece, dressed as Dracula for Brass in Concert or as a podcast presenter, enhanced his already impressive reputation.

The same was also true for Tom Hutchinson, as he rounded off 16 years as principal cornet of Cory Band with yet another display of his consummate performing talents.

Panel:



The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Chris Thomas (4BR & BBW); Malcolm Wood (4BR & BBW); Josie Sleigh (musician); Gordon Simpson (brass band statistician); Sarah Groarke-Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Michael Franz (Editor Brass Band News Switzerland); Liv Appleton (Content Creator/itsnotatrumpet.com); Camila Soderstrom Tveit (musician/adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (conductor/journalist); Tim Mutum (brass band historian); Henk Van Loon (Editor Emotions on Stage); Philippa Edwards AOM (conductor/performing arts producer); Stein Skorpholm (broadcaster/musician).

Past Winners:



2024: Paul Richards

2023: Gary Curtin

2022: Richard Poole

2021: Isobel Daws

2020: Yu-Han Yang

2019: Tom Hutchinson

2018: Chris Thomas

2017: David Morton

2016: Helen Williams

2015: David Childs

2014: David Childs

2013: Glenn Van Looy

2012: Steve Stewart

2011: Glen Van Looy

2010: David Childs

2009: Mark Wilkinson

2008: Peter Moore

2007: Hans Gansch

2006: Katrina Marzella

2005: David Childs

2004: David Childs

2003: Martin Winter

2002: Morgan Griffiths

2001: Peter Roberts