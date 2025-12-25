2025 4BR Player of the Year

Winner: Tim de Maeseneer
2. Chris Robertson
3. Tom Hutchinson
The brass band world is blessed with stunning individual talents who not only shine when the spotlight is focused on them alone, but also add so much to the collective whole of the ensembles and bands they play for.
That was certainly case with all the nominees this year and the podium finishers in particular, although there was a very clear winner in the form of the truly stunning Belgian tenor horn player Tim de Maeseneer.
Throughout 2025 he was impeccable — be it as a featured soloist at events such as the RNCM International Brass Band Festival in Manchester, or with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in London, or with his own band, Brass Band Willebroek, on both the contest and concert stage.
He also excelled in the recording studio with his 'Beyond the Paradox' CD release, which saw him commission a series of major new works for the instrument. 8 first choice preference votes told its own story. He is the first tenor horn player to win the award.
Runner-up was Chris Robertson of Brighouse & Rastrick, who in all genres — from soloist to test-piece, dressed as Dracula for Brass in Concert or as a podcast presenter, enhanced his already impressive reputation.
The same was also true for Tom Hutchinson, as he rounded off 16 years as principal cornet of Cory Band with yet another display of his consummate performing talents.
Panel:
The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Chris Thomas (4BR & BBW); Malcolm Wood (4BR & BBW); Josie Sleigh (musician); Gordon Simpson (brass band statistician); Sarah Groarke-Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Michael Franz (Editor Brass Band News Switzerland); Liv Appleton (Content Creator/itsnotatrumpet.com); Camila Soderstrom Tveit (musician/adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (conductor/journalist); Tim Mutum (brass band historian); Henk Van Loon (Editor Emotions on Stage); Philippa Edwards AOM (conductor/performing arts producer); Stein Skorpholm (broadcaster/musician).
Past Winners:
2024: Paul Richards
2023: Gary Curtin
2022: Richard Poole
2021: Isobel Daws
2020: Yu-Han Yang
2019: Tom Hutchinson
2018: Chris Thomas
2017: David Morton
2016: Helen Williams
2015: David Childs
2014: David Childs
2013: Glenn Van Looy
2012: Steve Stewart
2011: Glen Van Looy
2010: David Childs
2009: Mark Wilkinson
2008: Peter Moore
2007: Hans Gansch
2006: Katrina Marzella
2005: David Childs
2004: David Childs
2003: Martin Winter
2002: Morgan Griffiths
2001: Peter Roberts