2025 4BR Special Award: Richard Marshall

One of the finest cornet players of this or any other brass band generation is the recipient of the 4BR Special Award.

Special Award
  Richard Marshall was principal cornet of Black Dyke Band for 20 years

Thursday, 25 December 2025

        

It was Elgar Howarth that called Richard Marshall, "the most outstanding cornet player this country has ever produced". That may still be open to debate, but few would argue that his place amongst the finest brass band cornet players in modern banding history is secure.

It is well deserved, as for the past 20 years he held the most pressurised and critically scrutinised principal cornet role in the banding world at Black Dyke Band. It has been the longest tenure in the band's history.

Generation

However, well before that he had already sealed his reputation as the finest cornet player of his generation — a product of the furnace of competition that through his formative years with the likes of Hatfield, Rothwell Temperance and Stocksbridge saw him twice become British Open Junior Solo Champion of Great Britain.

His appointment as principal cornet of Grimethorpe Colliery Band at just 19 further endorsed his credentials — as did the first of what were to be six critically acclaimed, award winning solo CD recordings.

He backed his musicianship by gaining a BA (Hons) in Band Studies and LRSM in Bandsmanship, leading him to become an influential and much respected tutor, with two cornet study publications providing numerous young players with inspirational challenges in pursuit of their own development.

Excellence and artistry

Since his first concert appearance with Black Dyke Band in January 2006, to his last in Huddersfield in December 2025, he has hallmarked his tenure as principal cornet with the same level of musical excellence and artistry of any of his celebrated predecessors.

He has done so with a remarkable sense of dedication, commitment and humility — borne of an engaging personality built on a foundation of a generosity of spirit that has also made him one of the most admired players around the banding globe.

It said a great deal about him that he felt it had been an "honour" to have helped the Queensbury Band secure four National Championship, two British Open and two European Championship successes, as well as ten Yorkshire Regional Championship victories.

Listener's honour

To those who heard him perform at those events over many years, the honour was very much that of the listener — supporters and rivals alike.

Time and time again he stood and performed on concert platforms and in recording studios (invariably without music) — from major concerto works written for him by the likes of Elgar Howarth and Edward Gregson, to a catalogue packed with showcase solos.

It also said a great deal about him as a performer and as a person that he shared the stage at his 'curtain call' final performance at Huddersfield Town Hall this month with Tom Hutchinson, the player, whom he taught, and who will now occupy the role he had held with such distinction for the past two decades.

No argument

On making his decision he remarked that he felt that he had, "left a legacy to be proud of and carried the role with humility, dedication and integrity."

No one would muster any argument against that.

Iwan Fox
4BR Editor
The 4BR Special Award is chosen by 4BR founders Iwan Fox and Anthony Banwell

2025 4BR Special Award: Richard Marshall

