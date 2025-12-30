                 

*
banner

News

New Year brassing treats in store in Cardiff

Players from a number of bands will join forces for a New Year's Brassing Around concert at Llandaff Cathedral

Brassing Around
  The Brassing Around concert will take place at Llandaff Cathedral

Tuesday, 30 December 2025

        

The New Year in Wales kicks off with a brass band concert to enjoy, with the third Brassing Around Gala Concert taking place at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff on Saturday, 3rd January (7.00pm).

Entertainment

Players from Aldbourne, Black Dyke, Cory, Flowers, Foden's, GUS, Hepworth and Tredegar will be joining forces under the baton of conductor Ryan Watkins for an evening of family brass band entertainment that helps student Elise Hale with her studies at the RBC in Birmingham as well as her passion for covering all aspects of brass banding.

There are sure to be treats in store from duet soloists Tom Hutchinson and Dewi Griffiths, as well as Sion Jones, Helen Williams and Owen Yarrow.

Tickets:

Tickets are available on eventbrite, and students and under 18s come for free with a ticket online.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brassing-around-gala-concert-2026-tickets-1394773839099?sg=ed4056439f5aedb6eec8e8ba126e718162da092ae2d9358b58e3ba7e9e440441f38a369b50cb43dfd95471f45d0a5cedc5281dbbd3d2cfb4c4d9f19c59a5f9f9b9bee8f30f3cadf3380fdbbda176&aff=ebdsshios

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Essence of Time

Nearly time to capture some of Tredegar's essence

December 30 • There is still time to win a workshop with Martyn Brabbins, Peter Moore, Gavin Higgins, Ian Porthouse, Dewi Griffiths, Sion Jones and more...

Roger

Webster and Rushworth to help life-long friend

December 30 • Roger Webster and Billy Rushworth will join forces with Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band to help raise urgent funds for the cancer treatment of a former colleague.

unibrass

UniBrass CompComp26 reveals shortlist

December 30 • Four young composers will look to be crowned 2026 UniBrass Composition Competition winner.

Brassettes

Brassettes Podcast: Episodes 5 & 6

December 30 • Jo Behan meets up with Idun Carling and the female players of Desford Colliery Band for the final two episodes of her podcast series for 2025.

What's on »

Newstead Brass - Brett Baker

Saturday 17 January • St Wilfrid's Church, . Kirkby-in-Ashfield NG17 8LA

The Hepworth Band - New Year Concert

Sunday 25 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 6 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 21 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

December 30 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an eye on the 2026 Areas. We have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player and PERCUSSIONISTS.. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.

Oxted Band

December 30 • As we go into 2026, the band's 125th anniversary, we are seeking CORNET and TROMBONE players to fill our line-up. We are friendly and ambitious band with a wide variety of engagements, including three major concerts each year - check them out on YouTube.

Cambrian Brass

December 30 • We are a friendly, hard-working and inclusive brass band, and everyone is welcome. We currently have specific vacancies for Soprano Cornet, Solo Cornet, Flugelhorn and EEb Bass, but interest from players on any instrument is always very welcome.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top