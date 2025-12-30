New Year brassing treats in store in Cardiff

Players from a number of bands will join forces for a New Year's Brassing Around concert at Llandaff Cathedral

The New Year in Wales kicks off with a brass band concert to enjoy, with the third Brassing Around Gala Concert taking place at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff on Saturday, 3rd January (7.00pm).

Entertainment

Players from Aldbourne, Black Dyke, Cory, Flowers, Foden's, GUS, Hepworth and Tredegar will be joining forces under the baton of conductor Ryan Watkins for an evening of family brass band entertainment that helps student Elise Hale with her studies at the RBC in Birmingham as well as her passion for covering all aspects of brass banding.



There are sure to be treats in store from duet soloists Tom Hutchinson and Dewi Griffiths, as well as Sion Jones, Helen Williams and Owen Yarrow.

Tickets:

Tickets are available on eventbrite, and students and under 18s come for free with a ticket online.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brassing-around-gala-concert-2026-tickets-1394773839099?sg=ed4056439f5aedb6eec8e8ba126e718162da092ae2d9358b58e3ba7e9e440441f38a369b50cb43dfd95471f45d0a5cedc5281dbbd3d2cfb4c4d9f19c59a5f9f9b9bee8f30f3cadf3380fdbbda176&aff=ebdsshios