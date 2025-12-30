                 

*
banner

News

Brassettes Podcast: Episodes 5 & 6

Jo Behan meets up with Idun Carling and the female players of Desford Colliery Band for the final two episodes of her podcast series for 2025.

Brassettes
  The final two podcasts of the year with Jo Behan

Tuesday, 30 December 2025

        

The popular Brassettes podcast is celebrating its first full year and 6 episodes dedicated to shining a spotlight on women of brass, with two new broadcasts that continue presenter Jo Behan's mission to promote emerging talent and celebrate established champions.

Carling

In the first, Jo chats with Idun Carling, a young jazz trombonist from Long Beach, California. Idun discusses her musical journey, inspirations and experiences in the jazz world, giving listeners a glimpse of the next generation of female brass musicians and her life in America working alongside her mother, the remarkable Gunhild Carling.

Desford

In the second Jo catches up with the female players of National Champion, Desford Colliery Band. Ann, Beth, Helen, Kate and Sarah share what it's like to perform at the highest level, the teamwork behind their success, and the passion that drives their music.

Adding a festive touch, Brassettes fans have also embraced the launch of Brassettes tote bags (above), which have been popular in the lead-up to Christmas, offering a stylish way to celebrate a love of brass and a colourful way to transport music and mutes.

Enjoy:


Both episodes are available on Youtube and Spotify

Idun Carling Brassettes Episode:
https://youtu.be/D2NogcLC2Mg

Desford Episode:
https://youtu.be/bnDvy63plQc

        

