UniBrass CompComp26 reveals shortlist

Four young composers will look to be crowned 2026 UniBrass Composition Competition winner.

unibrass
  It is hoped that the winner will be announced before the UniBrass Championships in Newport in February

Tuesday, 30 December 2025

        

The UniBrass Foundation has announced its shortlist of four submissions that will be assessed in their bid to become 2026 UniBrass Composition Competition winner.

The works by Roshan Downey ('Journey'), Oliver Beck (Contemplation'), Matthew Bennett (HARALD!') and Charlie Whelan ('All Magic Comes at a Price') will be scrutinised by an adjudication panel led by Dr Liz Lane, alongside Christian Goodwin (winner of the Best Student Composition or Arrangement at UniBrass 2025) and last year's winner, Lucy Green.

Lucy's work, 'Fading Signals' was subsequently premiered and recorded by the Flowers Band and published by BrookWright Music Publishers.

It is the first time that Roshan and Matthew have had works considered, whilst Oliver and Charlie are shortlisted for a second time.

Winner

The winner will be announced in advance of the UniBrass National Championships which are being help at the ICC Wales in Newport on 14th February.

Speaking about the entries this year, the adjudication panel stated that they had enjoyed "a fantastic time listening to the diverse variety, personality, and thoughtful ideas in all the music. The overall quality made a strong impression straight away, and it was a joy to get to know the work of these talented composers."

They added that they felt the shortlist was made up of works that, "were particularly special, all with different standout and compelling qualities."

They added that they felt the shortlist was made up of works that, "were particularly special, all with different standout and compelling qualities"

Thanks

The UniBrass Foundation added: "We would like to thank all the support in delivering the competition, including the Finzi Trust, Lydbrook Band, Wright & Round Music Publishers, and the Flowers Band.

We are incredibly proud of all the entrants over the last three years and the high standards that young composers have shown themselves able to reach. To echo the sentiments of our judges — keep on writing."

        

