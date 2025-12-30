                 

*
banner

News

Webster and Rushworth to help life-long friend

Roger Webster and Billy Rushworth will join forces with Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band to help raise urgent funds for the cancer treatment of a former colleague.

Roger
  The fund raising concert will take place at Wakefield Cathedral

Tuesday, 30 December 2025

        

A special charity concert organised by Roger Webster and Billy Rushworth is being held in January to help raise funds for the Glioblastoma Charity which is supporting the family of former Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band player David Hirst, whose son Andrew is receiving urgent brain cancer treatment.

It takes place on Saturday 24th January (7.00pm) at Wakefield Cathedral (WF1 1HG) and will feature Carlton Main Frickley Band with Roger and Billy as guest soloists.

Treatment access

Speaking to 4BR Roger said: "We have known David since our days playing at Carlton Main Frickley Colliery. His son Andrew, aged 35 has been diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma, a terminal brain cancer, and we want to help him be able to access immunotherapy and hyperthermy treatment that could give him more precious time with his family."

Andrew and his wife Rachael have been together since 2012 and have built a wonderful life with their three children — Freddie (10), Juliana (6), and Maximilian (3). As parents, they are determined to remove any barriers in their way and give them the best opportunities in life, education, and sport.

Time sensitive

On the family GoFundMe page Andrew stated: "Hyperthermy works alongside the chemotherapy and uses high temperatures to damage and kill the cancerous cells.

The immunotherapy treatment uses my own tumour, which is currently frozen and stored at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, to create a personalised vaccine.

This vaccine will train my immune system to recognise and fight the cancer as it regrows. This is a time-sensitive opportunity, and I need to raise £250,000 to access this potentially life-extending treatment."

Please come and support what will be a wonderful evening of live music in the stunning setting of Wakefield Cathedral as we raise as much money as we can for an incredible causeRoger Webster

Support

Over half the total has already been raised with Roger telling 4BR that he hopes that will be further boosted by the brass community.

"Please come and support what will be a wonderful evening of live music in the stunning setting of Wakefield Cathedral as we raise as much money as we can for an incredible cause."

Concert tickets:


https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/wakefield/wakefield-cathedral/glioblastoma-fundraising-charity-concert/2026-01-24/19:00/t-yzapvre

To donate:


https://www.gofundme.com/f/536hk-help-andrew-fight-brain-cancer

        

TAGS: Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Essence of Time

Nearly time to capture some of Tredegar's essence

December 30 • There is still time to win a workshop with Martyn Brabbins, Peter Moore, Gavin Higgins, Ian Porthouse, Dewi Griffiths, Sion Jones and more...

Roger

Webster and Rushworth to help life-long friend

December 30 • Roger Webster and Billy Rushworth will join forces with Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band to help raise urgent funds for the cancer treatment of a former colleague.

unibrass

UniBrass CompComp26 reveals shortlist

December 30 • Four young composers will look to be crowned 2026 UniBrass Composition Competition winner.

Brassettes

Brassettes Podcast: Episodes 5 & 6

December 30 • Jo Behan meets up with Idun Carling and the female players of Desford Colliery Band for the final two episodes of her podcast series for 2025.

What's on »

Newstead Brass - Brett Baker

Saturday 17 January • St Wilfrid's Church, . Kirkby-in-Ashfield NG17 8LA

The Hepworth Band - New Year Concert

Sunday 25 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 6 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 21 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

December 30 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an eye on the 2026 Areas. We have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player and PERCUSSIONISTS.. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.

Oxted Band

December 30 • As we go into 2026, the band's 125th anniversary, we are seeking CORNET and TROMBONE players to fill our line-up. We are friendly and ambitious band with a wide variety of engagements, including three major concerts each year - check them out on YouTube.

Cambrian Brass

December 30 • We are a friendly, hard-working and inclusive brass band, and everyone is welcome. We currently have specific vacancies for Soprano Cornet, Solo Cornet, Flugelhorn and EEb Bass, but interest from players on any instrument is always very welcome.

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top