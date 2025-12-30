Webster and Rushworth to help life-long friend

Roger Webster and Billy Rushworth will join forces with Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band to help raise urgent funds for the cancer treatment of a former colleague.

A special charity concert organised by Roger Webster and Billy Rushworth is being held in January to help raise funds for the Glioblastoma Charity which is supporting the family of former Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band player David Hirst, whose son Andrew is receiving urgent brain cancer treatment.

It takes place on Saturday 24th January (7.00pm) at Wakefield Cathedral (WF1 1HG) and will feature Carlton Main Frickley Band with Roger and Billy as guest soloists.

Treatment access

Speaking to 4BR Roger said: "We have known David since our days playing at Carlton Main Frickley Colliery. His son Andrew, aged 35 has been diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma, a terminal brain cancer, and we want to help him be able to access immunotherapy and hyperthermy treatment that could give him more precious time with his family."

Andrew and his wife Rachael have been together since 2012 and have built a wonderful life with their three children — Freddie (10), Juliana (6), and Maximilian (3). As parents, they are determined to remove any barriers in their way and give them the best opportunities in life, education, and sport.

Time sensitive

On the family GoFundMe page Andrew stated: "Hyperthermy works alongside the chemotherapy and uses high temperatures to damage and kill the cancerous cells.

The immunotherapy treatment uses my own tumour, which is currently frozen and stored at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, to create a personalised vaccine.

This vaccine will train my immune system to recognise and fight the cancer as it regrows. This is a time-sensitive opportunity, and I need to raise £250,000 to access this potentially life-extending treatment."

Support

Over half the total has already been raised with Roger telling 4BR that he hopes that will be further boosted by the brass community.

"Please come and support what will be a wonderful evening of live music in the stunning setting of Wakefield Cathedral as we raise as much money as we can for an incredible cause."

Concert tickets:



https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/wakefield/wakefield-cathedral/glioblastoma-fundraising-charity-concert/2026-01-24/19:00/t-yzapvre

To donate:



https://www.gofundme.com/f/536hk-help-andrew-fight-brain-cancer