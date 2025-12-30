Nearly time to capture some of Tredegar's essence

There is still time to win a workshop with Martyn Brabbins, Peter Moore, Gavin Higgins, Ian Porthouse, Dewi Griffiths, Sion Jones and more...

Welsh Champion Tredegar has wished their supporters a Happy New Year as they prepare for a what promises to be a busy 2026 — the band's 150th anniversary.

It all starts with the announcement made on New Year's Day of the winners of its 'Essence of Tredegar' raffle which has seen the band provide a wide range of prizes from friends and supporters to help boost their fund-raising efforts to get to the 2026 European Championships in Linz in April.

Workshops, lessons and more

There is still time to grab a ticket and win a conducting workshops with MD, Ian Porthouse or Martyn Brabbins, tickets for a concert by the Halle Orchestra, a 1:1 lesson with virtuoso trombonist Peter Moore, a compositional workshop with Gavin Higgins or performance lessons with principal cornet Dewi Griffiths, solo euphonium, Sion Jones, and David Hext of the Halle Orchestra.

There are also the opportunity for three players to play a solo with Tredegar, or three to play in a concert with the band, two tickets for the 4BR Grand Tier box at the Royal Albert Hall National Final, and 4 tickets to a Newport Dragons RFC game.

Buy a ticket:

There is still time to purchase tickets (buy 4 and get the fifth free) at:

Follow this link to get yours:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeh8Yy-XyDCplcoaCk-Ld0vO8FBQyO41jY-cr865x61LY8Chg/viewform