                 

*
banner

News

Nearly time to capture some of Tredegar's essence

There is still time to win a workshop with Martyn Brabbins, Peter Moore, Gavin Higgins, Ian Porthouse, Dewi Griffiths, Sion Jones and more...

Essence of Time
  2026 is Tredegar's 150th anniversary year

Tuesday, 30 December 2025

        

Welsh Champion Tredegar has wished their supporters a Happy New Year as they prepare for a what promises to be a busy 2026 — the band's 150th anniversary.

It all starts with the announcement made on New Year's Day of the winners of its 'Essence of Tredegar' raffle which has seen the band provide a wide range of prizes from friends and supporters to help boost their fund-raising efforts to get to the 2026 European Championships in Linz in April.

Workshops, lessons and more

There is still time to grab a ticket and win a conducting workshops with MD, Ian Porthouse or Martyn Brabbins, tickets for a concert by the Halle Orchestra, a 1:1 lesson with virtuoso trombonist Peter Moore, a compositional workshop with Gavin Higgins or performance lessons with principal cornet Dewi Griffiths, solo euphonium, Sion Jones, and David Hext of the Halle Orchestra.

There are also the opportunity for three players to play a solo with Tredegar, or three to play in a concert with the band, two tickets for the 4BR Grand Tier box at the Royal Albert Hall National Final, and 4 tickets to a Newport Dragons RFC game.

Buy a ticket:

There is still time to purchase tickets (buy 4 and get the fifth free) at:

Follow this link to get yours:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeh8Yy-XyDCplcoaCk-Ld0vO8FBQyO41jY-cr865x61LY8Chg/viewform

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Essence of Time

Nearly time to capture some of Tredegar's essence

December 30 • There is still time to win a workshop with Martyn Brabbins, Peter Moore, Gavin Higgins, Ian Porthouse, Dewi Griffiths, Sion Jones and more...

Roger

Webster and Rushworth to help life-long friend

December 30 • Roger Webster and Billy Rushworth will join forces with Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band to help raise urgent funds for the cancer treatment of a former colleague.

unibrass

UniBrass CompComp26 reveals shortlist

December 30 • Four young composers will look to be crowned 2026 UniBrass Composition Competition winner.

Brassettes

Brassettes Podcast: Episodes 5 & 6

December 30 • Jo Behan meets up with Idun Carling and the female players of Desford Colliery Band for the final two episodes of her podcast series for 2025.

What's on »

Newstead Brass - Brett Baker

Saturday 17 January • St Wilfrid's Church, . Kirkby-in-Ashfield NG17 8LA

The Hepworth Band - New Year Concert

Sunday 25 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 6 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 21 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

December 30 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an eye on the 2026 Areas. We have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player and PERCUSSIONISTS.. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.

Oxted Band

December 30 • As we go into 2026, the band's 125th anniversary, we are seeking CORNET and TROMBONE players to fill our line-up. We are friendly and ambitious band with a wide variety of engagements, including three major concerts each year - check them out on YouTube.

Cambrian Brass

December 30 • We are a friendly, hard-working and inclusive brass band, and everyone is welcome. We currently have specific vacancies for Soprano Cornet, Solo Cornet, Flugelhorn and EEb Bass, but interest from players on any instrument is always very welcome.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top