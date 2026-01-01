Presidential role for Dame Errollyn Wallen CBE

The critically acclaimed composer has become the new President of The Royal Society of Musicians.

The composer Dame Errollyn Wallen CBE has become the new President of The Royal Society of Musicians. She succeeds fellow composer Dame Judith Weir DBE.

The Master of the King's Music is regarded as one of the most popular composers of the 21st century and someone who has spoken in support of her admiration of the brass band medium, its performers and artists.

On departing the role which she held for the past decade, Dame Judith Weir CBE stated "I'm delighted that Errollyn Wallen CBE will now assume the role — we are all indeed fortunate that this inspirational and generous composer has agreed to take over RSM's Presidency in the coming years."

Delighted

In response, the new President stated: "I am delighted to be succeeding Dame Judith Weir as President of The Royal Society of Musicians which provides such valuable support to musicians who are unable to work through accident or illness.

I look forward to fulfilling my role and supporting this amazing charity in its vital and significant work for the musicians of the UK."