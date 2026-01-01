                 

*
banner

News

Presidential role for Dame Errollyn Wallen CBE

The critically acclaimed composer has become the new President of The Royal Society of Musicians.

  Errollyn Wallen CBE takes on the new role. Image: Paul Tucker

Thursday, 01 January 2026

        

The composer Dame Errollyn Wallen CBE has become the new President of The Royal Society of Musicians. She succeeds fellow composer Dame Judith Weir DBE.

The Master of the King's Music is regarded as one of the most popular composers of the 21st century and someone who has spoken in support of her admiration of the brass band medium, its performers and artists.

On departing the role which she held for the past decade, Dame Judith Weir CBE stated "I'm delighted that Errollyn Wallen CBE will now assume the role — we are all indeed fortunate that this inspirational and generous composer has agreed to take over RSM's Presidency in the coming years."

Delighted

In response, the new President stated: "I am delighted to be succeeding Dame Judith Weir as President of The Royal Society of Musicians which provides such valuable support to musicians who are unable to work through accident or illness.

I look forward to fulfilling my role and supporting this amazing charity in its vital and significant work for the musicians of the UK."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Presto CDs

Presto Music Collection: Six more to add to your playlist

January 1 • New and old CDs from David Childs and John Wilson to Black Dyke and Williams Fairey.

Richard Marshall

Marshall makes Riverside connection with baton

January 1 • Richard Marshall becomes part of the conducting team spearheading NASUWT Riverside in 2026.

RWCMD

New Year financial boost for RWCM&D

January 1 • The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama gains nearly two million pounds in funding to help provide its core delivery of performance based music and drama.

Presidential role for Dame Errollyn Wallen CBE

January 1 • The critically acclaimed composer has become the new President of The Royal Society of Musicians.

What's on »

Newstead Brass - Brett Baker

Saturday 17 January • St Wilfrid's Church, . Kirkby-in-Ashfield NG17 8LA

The Hepworth Band - New Year Concert

Sunday 25 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 6 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 21 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

January 1 • We have a vacancy for an Eb bass player to complete our bass section.. We are looking forward to competing in the 2nd section Midlands area contest in March 2026.. We rehearse Monday&Thursday 8-10pm in our own bandroom under the baton of our MD Jim Henson.

Croy Silver Band

January 1 • Croy Silver Band currently has contest vacancies on Cornet and Percussion, but is always happy to accommodate enthusiastic new players in any section of the band.

Welwyn Garden City Band

December 30 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an eye on the 2026 Areas. We have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player and PERCUSSIONISTS.. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top