Presto Music Collection: Six more to add to your playlist

New and old CDs from David Childs and John Wilson to Black Dyke and Williams Fairey.

4BR continues its partnership with Presto Music, the UKs leading e-commerce site for classical music, with six more fantastic CDs to add to any essential listening collection of brass.

Still Glides the Stream

Contemporary Works for Euphonium and Piano

David Childs & Christopher Williams

Despite some delays in getting the release out to retailers before Christmas, the release has already picked up the Brass Band World magazine 'Solo CD of the Year' accolade, and is sure to be on any short-list for 2026 awards — including 4BR.

It sees David Childs perform with his long-time accompanist Christopher Williams to showcase works from Simon Parkin, Einaudi, Philip Wilby, Cait Nishimura, Rodney Newton, Elena Roussanova, Anthony Ritchie, Errollyn Wallen and Christopher Williams.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/aff/1029/classical/products/9788674--still-glides-the-stream

Black Dyke Mills Band: Classic Brass

Conductors: Roy Newsome, Geoffrey Brand

Soloist: Philip McCann

An amalgam album released in 1975 of symphonic poems, overtures, opera duets and more.

Music from Strauss ('Die Fledermaus'); Gregson ('The Plantagenets'); Donizetti ('La Fille du Regiment') alongside Eric Ball, Knipper and Offenbach — plus Philip McCann taking to the air with 'Concorde'.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/aff/1029/classical/products/8017804--black-dyke-mills-band-classic-brass

2nd World Brass Band Championships — Highlights WMC 2009

Featuring: Cory Band, Brass Band Treize Etoiles, Provinciale Brassband Groningen, Brass Band Buizingen, National Band of New Zealand, Brass Band Heist, Ratby Co-operative band, Brassband Bacchus, Brassband Hombeek

With the 2026 World Championships taking place in Kerkrade in July, a reminder of just how Cory won the title under Robert Childs, as well as highlights for the event itself.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/aff/1029/classical/products/8921321--2nd-world-brass-band-championships-highlights-wmc-2009

Brass from the Masters — Volume 1

The Williams Fairey Band

Conductors: James Gourlay, Bryan Hurdley

Not highlights from the famous All England Masters Contest in Cambridge, but a collection of major classics performed by a Fairey Band enjoying itself under the baton of James Gourlay and Bryan Hurdley.

Works by Jenkins ('Life Divine'); Alwyn ('Moor of Venice'); Rubbra ('Variations on The Shining River'); Simpson ('Energy'); RVW ('Variations for Brass Band') and Elgar ('Severn Suite').

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/aff/1029/classical/products/7998803--brass-from-the-masters

Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition

Wallace Collection

John Wallace

The Wallace Collection presents their interpretation of the famous Mussorgsky exhibition of pictures, recorded in 1990, alongside splendid showcase performances of Khachaturian ('Adagio of Spartacus & Phrygia') and 'Night of the Bare Mountain'.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/aff/1029/classical/products/8021380--mussorgsky-pictures-at-an-exhibition-for-brass-band

William Walton: Cello Concerto; Symphony No. 1; Scapino

Sinfonia of London

Conductor: John Wilson

Soloist: Jonathan Aasgaard (cello)

Something a little different to add to your collection — although one with a brass band link through the eminent conductor John Wilson.

We get to enjoy Walton's 'A Comedy Overture' as well as his colossal 'First Symphony' and the late 'Cello Concerto'.

BBC Music magazine called the release one where, "Wilson is supreme in shading the orchestraâ€¦"

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/aff/1029/classical/products/9815608--william-walton-cello-concerto-symphony-no-1-scapino