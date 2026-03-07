                 

*
banner

News

Buma accolade for Deleruyelle

Composer Thierry Deleruyelle follows in prestigious footsteps with Buma International Wind Music Award.

Deleruyelle
  The Frenchman has written many acclaimed works for the brass band medium

Saturday, 07 March 2026

        

Composer Thierry Deleruyelle has added to his impressive list of personal accolades by being presented with the 2026 Buma International Wind Music Award.

First presented in 1962, the annual BUMA Awards are seen as one of the most prestigious in the musical world.

Recipients

Recent recipients of the International Wind Music category award include composers Philip Wilby, Philip Sparke, Edward Gregson, Martin Ellerby, Thomas Doss and Paul Hindmarsh.

In making the award it was stated that the Frenchman was now regarded as, "one of the most remarkable composers in contemporary brass band and concert band music", noting that his compositions were known for their "narrative power, emotional impact, and technical challenges for musicians".

Honoured

In accepting the honour, the composer stated: "I'm honoured. Sincere thanks to the Repertoire Information Center (RIC) and the entire selection committee for this recognition. I'm grateful to the many conductors, musicians, and bands who continue to perform and support my music around the world."

Deleruyelle's international breakthrough came in 2016 with 'Fraternity', written for the European Brass Band Championships — and the first in an ongoing series marking the decades of the 20th century.

Acclaim

It has been followed by the critically acclaimed major brass band compositions 'No Man's Land', 'The Crazy Twenties' and 'Sand and Stars' whilst he has also written for other levels of competition and for the concert platform.

His most recent composition 'Black Gold' will be used as the set-work for the Third Division of the World Music Contest in Kerkrade later this year, whilst 'Snow Island' was used at the 2026 French Championships.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yorkshire

Yorkshire Committee issues Third Section statement

March 8 • The Yorkshire Regional Championship Committee has clarified the reason behind the delay in the announcement of the Third Section results in Huddersfield.

Market Rasen

Results: 2026 Midlands Regional Championships

March 7 • Rushden Town, Market Rasen and Cubbington claim the first titles of the weekend in Bedworth with the Championship Section to come.

Perth

Results: 2026 Scottish Championships

March 7 • Kirkintilloch Kelvin, Johnstone Silver and Selkirk Silver claim the first titles of the weekend in Perth.

South Yorkshire Police

Results: 2026 Yorkshire Regional Championships

March 7 • South Yorkshire Police, Hatfield & Askern Colliery, Drighlington and Queensbury Music Centre claim the titles with the Championship Section to come.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 7 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Tuesday 10 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Queen Victorias Consort

Friday 13 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide Effect Trombone Quartet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Welsh Guards Band Septet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Rushden Town Band

March 8 • 2nd Trombone for Midlands Area First Section Champions 2026.

Glossop Old Band

March 7 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a principal cornet player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

March 6 • Our non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. . Solo Euphonium . 1st Horn . 2nd Baritone .

Pro Cards »

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top