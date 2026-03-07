Buma accolade for Deleruyelle

Composer Thierry Deleruyelle follows in prestigious footsteps with Buma International Wind Music Award.

Composer Thierry Deleruyelle has added to his impressive list of personal accolades by being presented with the 2026 Buma International Wind Music Award.

First presented in 1962, the annual BUMA Awards are seen as one of the most prestigious in the musical world.

Recipients

Recent recipients of the International Wind Music category award include composers Philip Wilby, Philip Sparke, Edward Gregson, Martin Ellerby, Thomas Doss and Paul Hindmarsh.

In making the award it was stated that the Frenchman was now regarded as, "one of the most remarkable composers in contemporary brass band and concert band music", noting that his compositions were known for their "narrative power, emotional impact, and technical challenges for musicians".

Honoured

In accepting the honour, the composer stated: "I'm honoured. Sincere thanks to the Repertoire Information Center (RIC) and the entire selection committee for this recognition. I'm grateful to the many conductors, musicians, and bands who continue to perform and support my music around the world."

Deleruyelle's international breakthrough came in 2016 with 'Fraternity', written for the European Brass Band Championships — and the first in an ongoing series marking the decades of the 20th century.

Acclaim

It has been followed by the critically acclaimed major brass band compositions 'No Man's Land', 'The Crazy Twenties' and 'Sand and Stars' whilst he has also written for other levels of competition and for the concert platform.

His most recent composition 'Black Gold' will be used as the set-work for the Third Division of the World Music Contest in Kerkrade later this year, whilst 'Snow Island' was used at the 2026 French Championships.