BBE returns to Parliament

Brass Bands England met MPs in Parliament to reignite support to meet the challenges ahead for bands across the UK.

Despite the various demands on MPs at the present time, there was an encouraging show of support recently to the invitation to meet members of Brass Bands England in the heart of the UK Parliament.

It saw members from different constituencies and parties gather at Portcullis House, alongside BBE Chairperson Mike Kilroy, trustee Reuben Tendler, BBE Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann and BBE member Neil Roberts.

The aim was to further inform them of BBE's work and its aim, that hopefully it will ignite further Parliamentary help and support to help raise the profile of brass banding within the UK.

Positive

Speaking about the positive outcomes that arose, Mike Kilroy said: "It was clear that there is real enthusiasm across Parliament for brass banding.

From elite-level to community banding, MPs are keenly aware of the unmistakable impact that bands are delivering in their constituencies and proud to be their voice at a national level. We look forward to developing the group further in the coming months."

Seven MPs attended, with two sending their apologies and a further 12 giving their support via email.

Support

In attendance were Johanna Baxter (Paisley and Renfrewshire South); Pippa Heylings (South Cambridgeshire); Ruth Jones (Newport West and Islwyn); Alex McIntyre (Gloucester); Navendu Mishra (Stockport); Kirsteen Sullivan (Bathgate and Linlithgow) and Paul Waugh (Rochdale).

Apologies came from Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington); Adam Thompson (Erewash) with written support from Bambos Charalambous (Southgate and Wood Green); Jonathan Davies (Mid Derbyshire); Anna Gelderd (South East Cornwall); James MacCleary (Lewes); Andy MacNae (Rossendale and Darwen); Wendy Morton (Aldridge-Brownhills); Samantha Niblett (South Derbyshire); Andrew Rosindell (Romford); Sam Rushworth (Bishop Auckland); Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent) Peter Swallow (Bracknell) and Liz Twist (Blaydon and Consett).

From elite-level to community banding, MPs are keenly aware of the unmistakable impact that bands are delivering in their constituencies and proud to be their voice at a national level Mike Kilroy

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Further progress

It is now hoped that further progress can be made towards the reestablishment of an All Party Parliamentary Group, whilst bands are encouraged to get in touch with their local MPs to inform them of the meeting and the ask them for their support in whatever way possible.