                 

*
banner

News

BBE returns to Parliament

Brass Bands England met MPs in Parliament to reignite support to meet the challenges ahead for bands across the UK.

pARLIAMENT
  The BBE quartet in the heart of Parliament

Saturday, 18 April 2026

        

Despite the various demands on MPs at the present time, there was an encouraging show of support recently to the invitation to meet members of Brass Bands England in the heart of the UK Parliament.

It saw members from different constituencies and parties gather at Portcullis House, alongside BBE Chairperson Mike Kilroy, trustee Reuben Tendler, BBE Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann and BBE member Neil Roberts.

The aim was to further inform them of BBE's work and its aim, that hopefully it will ignite further Parliamentary help and support to help raise the profile of brass banding within the UK.

Positive

Speaking about the positive outcomes that arose, Mike Kilroy said: "It was clear that there is real enthusiasm across Parliament for brass banding.

From elite-level to community banding, MPs are keenly aware of the unmistakable impact that bands are delivering in their constituencies and proud to be their voice at a national level. We look forward to developing the group further in the coming months."

Seven MPs attended, with two sending their apologies and a further 12 giving their support via email.

Support

In attendance were Johanna Baxter (Paisley and Renfrewshire South); Pippa Heylings (South Cambridgeshire); Ruth Jones (Newport West and Islwyn); Alex McIntyre (Gloucester); Navendu Mishra (Stockport); Kirsteen Sullivan (Bathgate and Linlithgow) and Paul Waugh (Rochdale).

Apologies came from Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington); Adam Thompson (Erewash) with written support from Bambos Charalambous (Southgate and Wood Green); Jonathan Davies (Mid Derbyshire); Anna Gelderd (South East Cornwall); James MacCleary (Lewes); Andy MacNae (Rossendale and Darwen); Wendy Morton (Aldridge-Brownhills); Samantha Niblett (South Derbyshire); Andrew Rosindell (Romford); Sam Rushworth (Bishop Auckland); Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent) Peter Swallow (Bracknell) and Liz Twist (Blaydon and Consett).

From elite-level to community banding, MPs are keenly aware of the unmistakable impact that bands are delivering in their constituencies and proud to be their voice at a national levelMike Kilroy

Further progress

It is now hoped that further progress can be made towards the reestablishment of an All Party Parliamentary Group, whilst bands are encouraged to get in touch with their local MPs to inform them of the meeting and the ask them for their support in whatever way possible.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Victoria Wood

Last 5 tickets left for NYBBGB in Manchester...

April 18 • There is just room for a quintet of listeners for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain at the RNCM in Manchester later today...

pARLIAMENT

BBE returns to Parliament

April 18 • Brass Bands England met MPs in Parliament to reignite support to meet the challenges ahead for bands across the UK.

Linz

UK trio to showcase European preparations

April 18 • Flowers, Tredegar and Whitburn will putting the finishing touches to their European Championship preparations — and you can hear how they are getting on.

Fleetwood

Enjoy the Fleetwood action next weekend.

April 18 • If you can't make it in person then why not sit back and enjoy the brass band action from anywhere in the world...

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 18 April • Hathersage Methodist Church . Main Road. Hathersage S32 1BB

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 1 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Waterbeach Brass

April 16 • Waterbeach Brass are seeking a talented and confident solo (tutti) cornet player to join our friendly and ambitious band. We offer a welcoming and social environment with a diverse and challenging musical repertoire playing at regular concerts and contests

Chinnor Silver

April 15 • With the dust settling after the areas we are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join us as we look to consolidate as a 1st Section Band.. Varied but realistic diary for the coming year and possible foreign trip in 2027. Rehearsals on a Wednesday

Linthwaite Band

April 15 • We are a welcoming 4th section band with a vacancy for a kit player. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top