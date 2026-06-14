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Cory keep quiet about latest partnership link...

The Welsh champion has linked up to become an endorsee of the sshhmute brand.

Cory mute
  The Welsh champion has become official endorsees of the mute brand

Sunday, 14 June 2026

        

Welsh champion Cory has announced a brand new partnership with sshhmute, the renowned brand of brass mutes used by players across the musical world.

As official endorsees the band recently received a range of products, including mutes for cornet, soprano, flugel, horn, baritone, tenor and bass trombone which they will now use as they prepare for the upcoming World Music Contest in Kerkrade.

Quality and consistency

Speaking about the new partnership, Band Manager Neil Blockley said: "We're delighted to become endorsees of sshhmute. At Cory, we constantly strive for the highest standards of quality and consistency in our performances, and having access to exceptional products is a key part of that.

The sshhmutes are outstanding and will be a fantastic asset to our players, helping us achieve a refined, quieter sound while enhancing individual practice sessions."

Thrilled

In response, Fraser Bremner, Marketing & Exporting Co-ordinator for sshhmute, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Cory Band to the sshhmute family.

As one of the world's most respected and successful bands, Cory's commitment to musical excellence aligns perfectly with our own passion for quality, innovation, and supporting musicians at every level. We look forward to working together."

        

TAGS: Cory

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