Barrhead to make free investment in youth

Barrhead Burgh Band will look to kickstart its future prosperity with a free ethos of inclusion and support in youth.

A new youth band is preparing to be launched in East Renfrewshire in Scotland, offering local children the opportunity to learn an instrument, make friends and perform — and all completely free of charge.

Inclusive

Barrhead Burgh Band is inviting children aged 8 to 14 to become the founding members of its new Youth Band. Youngsters can come along to be given the opportunity to learn in an inclusive, supportive environment.

There will be a special 'Kickstart Weekend' from Friday 4th to Sunday 6th September to introduce children to their instruments, help them learn their first notes with new friends on what will hopefully be the start of a life long musical journey.

Much more

The band will be led by Musical Director Alan Friel, who told 4BR: "Brass banding is about much more than simply learning to play the notes. It can help young people develop confidence, concentration, teamwork and self-discipline, while giving them a real sense of friendship and belonging.

We want every child to feel welcome from the moment they arrive. It doesn't matter whether they have played an instrument before or have never held one — we will help them get started and support them as they progress."

The most important things they can bring are enthusiasm, curiosity and a willingness to have a go."

Community project

The project has been designed to be welcoming and inclusive, removing the financial barriers that can prevent children and families from accessing music tuition, with Band Chairperson, Sarah Young adding: "This is an inclusive community project, open to children from every background.

We know that the cost of lessons, instruments, uniforms and music can make it difficult for families to access musical opportunities."

There will be no charge to join the youth band and everything the children need will be provided free of charge Barrhead Burgh Band

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

No charge

Sarah added: "There will be no charge to join the youth band and everything the children need will be provided free of charge. We hope local families will take advantage of this opportunity and help us build something of which the whole community can be proud."

Register

Parents and carers can register a child's interest by completing the form on the Barrhead Burgh Band website at: www.barrheadburghband.org/youth