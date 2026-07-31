New Zealand President reflects on banding's worldwide contribution

BBANZ President, John Sullivan focusses his praise for bands at home and abroad in the latest issue of the 'Mouthpiece' journal.

The latest edition of the 'Mouthpiece', the official journal of the Brass Band Association of New Zealand has just been published.

Contribution

In it, BBANZ President John Sullivan speaks about "the wonderful work" bands do in their local communities and "their contribution to New Zealand society" which goes far beyond performing on ANZAC Day and giving annual Christmas concerts.

A major part of that is down to volunteers who give dedicated service to the local and wider banding movement — and whom he is proud to present Long Service Awards.

Challenges

He has also reminded people that the future of the movement is still challenging and that the organisation's AGM in Christchurch later this year will offer the opportunity to discuss and develop ideas for the benefit of all bands.

The main feature is on the Wellington Band's recent successful trip to the World Music Contest in Kerkrade, itself the result of almost two years of planning. The band left making many new friends and impressing critics with their playing.

Rising stars

There are also features on the next generation of rising stars, such as 17 year old Stacey Adams from Christchurch who will be the principal cornet of the 2026 National Secondary School's Brass Band, as well as the retirement of the highly respected David Gallaher from his role with the RNZAF Band.

To get a free PDF copy please contact: Helen Lee at: bbanzeo@gmail.com