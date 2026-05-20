Feedback to bring significant changes to Spring Festival

The Mortimer family has responded to the feedback from the recent Spring Festival contests in Birmingham as concerns and complaints have been addressed.

The Mortimer family, the owners and organisers of the British Open Spring Festival Championship have announced that following their request for feedback on the 104th event held in Birmingham earlier this month, significant changes will now be implemented for 2027.

Challenges

Speaking to 4BR, Karyn Mortimer said: "We are very grateful to those who took the time to contact us with their views and opinions about the 2026 contests in Birmingham.

There were many challenges to meet in our decision to bring the Spring Festival to the city, and we fully accept that not all of them were overcome. We have taken onboard the constructive feedback received, as well as the concerns and the complaints that need to be addressed.

Our review of the 2026 Spring Festival will be completed shortly and we will inform all bands and brass band supporters by the end of the month of the significant changes that we will implement for the 2027 contests."