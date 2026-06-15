Dedicated Childs services marked by Black Dyke Band

The recent Black Dyke Brass Festival marked the retirement of administrator Alison Childs.

As they prepare for their high-profile BBC Proms performance at the Royal Albert Hall next month, Black Dyke Band recently inspired players young and old from fellow Yorkshire bands at its annual Black Dyke Brass Festival.

The occasion marked the retirement of Alison Childs as the indefatigable administrator of both the event and the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band who once again played a central part in the day.

Alison was presented by Black Dyke Band trustee, Philip Pearson with glass memento to mark her dedication, professionalism and commitment to the event since its inception, as well as a framed picture of the band after their performance at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival earlier this year.

Huge part

In a post on their website, the band stated: "Alison's dedication, commitment and hard work over many years have played a huge part in the creation and success of the Yorkshire Youth Band. Thank you, Alison, for everything you have done."

Proms to come

Alison will of course carry on her playing duties with the Queensbury band as they now prepare for the Proms, whilst it was announced that percussionist Gareth Hand will be taking on the role and leading the festival and Yorkshire Youth Brass Band into the future.

BBC Proms

Black Dyke Band

Soloist: David Childs

Sunday 19th July (11.00am)

Tickets: https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/proms/bbc-proms-2026/black-dyke-band

