              

*
banner

News

Dedicated Childs services marked by Black Dyke Band

The recent Black Dyke Brass Festival marked the retirement of administrator Alison Childs.

Alison Childs
  Alison Childs was presented with mementos of her time as administrator

Monday, 15 June 2026

        

As they prepare for their high-profile BBC Proms performance at the Royal Albert Hall next month, Black Dyke Band recently inspired players young and old from fellow Yorkshire bands at its annual Black Dyke Brass Festival.

The occasion marked the retirement of Alison Childs as the indefatigable administrator of both the event and the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band who once again played a central part in the day.

Alison was presented by Black Dyke Band trustee, Philip Pearson with glass memento to mark her dedication, professionalism and commitment to the event since its inception, as well as a framed picture of the band after their performance at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival earlier this year.

Huge part

In a post on their website, the band stated: "Alison's dedication, commitment and hard work over many years have played a huge part in the creation and success of the Yorkshire Youth Band. Thank you, Alison, for everything you have done."

Proms to come

Alison will of course carry on her playing duties with the Queensbury band as they now prepare for the Proms, whilst it was announced that percussionist Gareth Hand will be taking on the role and leading the festival and Yorkshire Youth Brass Band into the future.

BBC Proms
Black Dyke Band
Soloist: David Childs
Sunday 19th July (11.00am)

Tickets: https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/proms/bbc-proms-2026/black-dyke-band

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Thoresby

Result: 2026 Wetherby March & Hymn Tune

June 15 • Thoresby Colliery takes 'The Drovers' march and hymn tune honours in Wetherby.

Newstead

Result: 2026 East Midlands March & Hymn Tune Contest

June 15 • Newstead Brass lead the march and hymn way to victory at a sunny Harborough.

wITHINGTON

Withington bows out with a Russian flourish

June 15 • The musical partnership between Allan Withington and Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band came to an end in France with a memorable musical flourish.

Alison Childs

Dedicated Childs services marked by Black Dyke Band

June 15 • The recent Black Dyke Brass Festival marked the retirement of administrator Alison Childs.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Take 5 Brass Quintet

Friday 12 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Celebrating the Music of Malcolm Bennett

Sunday 14 June • Venue-Mark Village Hall, Vole Road, Mark-TA9 4NY. . TA9 4NY

Barnsley Brass - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 25 June • St Mary's Church. Church Street. Barnsley S70 2AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Royal Sackbut Collective

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Cambrian Brass

June 14 • We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band - whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or moving to Aberystwyth for university.

Chinnor Silver

June 13 • We are looking for a Bb TUBA player to join our friendly,enthusiastic,progressive 1st section band.. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday and held in our own bandroom.. We have a varied but realistic calendar planned with possible overseas trip in 2027

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

June 12 • Cleethorpes Band are seeking a Musical Director

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top