New arrivals and progression at Broxburn

New signings and great progress has been made with players coming to Broxburn & Livingston Band

The Broxburn & Livingston Band has welcomed a number of new players as well as celebrating the significant milestones of two other young members.

New faces

A trio of new faces come in the form of Ruby and Donald Morrison on horn and tuba respectively. Donald is also joined in the bass section by Cameron Holmes.

In addition, two of their current players, Matthew and Roxy have marked six months of progress since they joined the senior ensemble. Matthew has been a product of the organisation's Future Brass programme, whilst Roxy has also made a huge impression with her talent and enthusiasm on bass trombone.

