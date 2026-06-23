Report & Result: 2026 Brass at Beamish March & Hymn Tune contest

All beaming smiles for Bathgate as they retain their grip on the popular march and hymn tune title.

The Bathgate Band headed south to the famous Living Museum of the North in County Durham to retain its hold of the Brass at Beamish March & Hymn Tune title.

Superbly hosted by the Durham County Brass Band Association and sponsored by Vertu Motors, the event attracted eight competitors from both sides of the border who entertained the crowds.

Top twins

Directed by Craig Anderson, Bathgate showed considerable quality in their twin renditions of the march 'The Australasian' and hymn, 'Love Unknown' to top both disciplines (and take the 'Best First Section Band' award) ahead of Ashington Colliery (who took the 'Best Second Section Band' prize) with Felling Band in third.

Ashington performed 'ORB' and 'When the Stars Begin to Fall', with Felling playing 'The Cossack' and 'Be Thou My Vision' on a day when all eight bands played different pieces.

Bearpark & Esh Colliery took the 'Best Third Section Band' honours with their performances of 'Bramwyn' and 'Prelude on Lavenham'.

High standard

Adjudicator Colum J O'Shea later said: "The overall standard was high throughout the day. The best march performances displayed real control, discipline and a clear understanding of style, whilst the strongest hymn tune performances were characterised by confidence and security in the more exposed passages."

Reflecting on their victory after they headed home to play in a local Gala Day event, the bands said that they had enjoyed a "fantastic day" and were "delighted" with their win.

Excellent

They added: "Congratulations to all the bands who took part. The standard was excellent and it was great to share the day with so many talented musicians.

Our thank go to Durham County Brass Band Association for organising another enjoyable and well-run contest, our supporters who travelled to Beamish and cheered us on, and The Scottish Mining Welfare Trust for their financial support towards our travel costs."

Thanks

In response, DCBBA President, Hugh Stephenson, told 4BR: "There is no better setting than Beamish on a sunny day to hold a contest.

The eight bands played to a large crowd throughout the day and it was lovely to see Annan Silver and Bathgate come down from Scotland again. Our thanks also go to Vertu Motors for sponsoring such a fantastic event."

Before the prize giving a certificate was presented by Boyd Purser from the Durham Freemasons Charity acknowledging their kind donation to the Association earlier in the year

Result:

Adjudicator: Colum O'Shea

Hymn/March = Total

1. Bathgate (Craig Anderson): 1/1 = 2

2. Ashington Colliery (Nigel Stedman): 2/2 = 4

3. Felling Band (Jason Smith): 3/3 = 6

4. EDMG Peterlee (Timothy Tsang/Lewis Wilkinson): 5/4 = 9

5. Durham Miners' Association (Stuart Gray): 4/7 = 11

6. Annan Town (Ross Bahlaj): 7/5 = 12 *

7. NASUWT Concert (Michael Franey): 6/6 = 12

8. Bearpark & Esh Colliery (Gavin Brown): 8/8 = 16

*March takes precedent

Best Hymn Tune: Bathgate

Best March: Bathgate

Best First Section Band: Bathgate

Best Second Section Band: Ashington Colliery

Best Third Section Band: Bearpark & Esh Colliery