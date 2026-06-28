Atherton adds to Rath artist roster

Brighouse & Rastrick bass trombone player Ollie Atherton has become a Rath Trombones artist.

Rath Trombones has welcomed Brighouse & Rastrick bass trombonist, Ollie Atherton to its growing roster of artists.

Ollie's musical journey has encompassed spells with Bolton Hoover, Milnrow, Wingates and Grimethorpe Colliery, prior to taken on the role with the British Open champion. Taught by fellow Rath Artist Mark Frost he is studying at the Royal Northern College of Music.

He has also performed with the Black Dyke Youth Trombone Quartet and was a proud member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Thrill

Commenting on his new association, he said: "It's a thrill to become associated in this way with such a prestigious trombone manufacturing company, and one that is based in the UK.

I have been playing on Rath Trombones for years and I look forward to seeing what the future holds as one of the company's artists."

High quality

He added: "Rath employs incredibly high-quality of manufacturing skills that have been put into their instruments. The team take such pride in their work, and their attention to detail is second to none. My custom instrument has been built to suit my needs.

Having an instrument that is so versatile allows me to create a variety of musical colours, which is ideal when we have such a diverse range of repertoire to perform."

Instrument:

He performs on a Rath Custom R9DST bass trombone with a red brass bell, red brass crook with counterweight plate and Hagmann valves. He has a dual bore bronze hand slide, with slide tuning, and a 9B nickel silver leadpipe.

Find out more about Rath Trombones: www.rathtrombones.com