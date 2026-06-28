4BR Editor catches up the winner of the 2026 Brass Band Conductors Association flagship Conducting title.

4BR talks with Hannah Caraker after the 24 year old American won the 2026 BBCA Conducting title in Halifax recently.

Currently enjoying taking a year to live and work in the UK, Hannah entered the competition for a second time and came out on top after working through elements of Lucy Pankhurst's 'Ghosts of Industry' and the Verdi overture 'Nabucco' to claim the prize.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox finds out more about Hannah's journey from starting to play in Florida and studying at James Madison University to heading to Halifax to claim the title.

To listen:

https://soundcloud.com/iwanfox/interview-with-hannah-caraker