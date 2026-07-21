Richard Fife Award won by tuba player

Tredegar tuba player Edward Falloon is the 2026 winner of the prestigious Richard Fice Solo competition.

Tuba player Edward Falloon, who plays with Tredegar Band and is the principal tuba of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain has won the Richard Fice Memorial Award competition.

The annual award honours the memory of the former South Glamorgan Music Service and Royal Marine musician who was tragically killed, aged just 22, in the 1989 Deal Barracks bombing. The first competition took place in 1991 and has become one of the most sought after prizes for emerging young talent.

Impressive performances

The final took place at the Cardiff & Vale Music Education headquarters at Chapter Arts Centre and saw the Cardiff High School student joined by Toby Shewan (French Horn) and Alex Wiltshire (Trumpet) in giving impressive performances for adjudicators Roger Argente (Head of Brass Performance, RWCMD) and Rob Johnston (Opera North).

Edward who will start his studies at the Royal College of Music in London in September performed a programme of Lebedev, Massenet and Rossini in claiming the £2,000 first prize.

Wonderful opportunity

Speaking about the quality of the event Charles Maynard, Creative Lead for Brass at Cardiff & Vale Music Education said "This is always a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of young brass players. All were of a very high standard and clearly had a passion for playing. It's very encouraging to see brass playing going from strength to strength in this age group with lots more talent coming through in the younger age groups."

Professional future

The audience were also treated to a performance from last year's winner, Jacob Adams, who will be studying at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama from September.

Many winners have also gone on to become professional musicians, including former National Orchestra of Wales tuba player Daniel Trodden who claimed the title in 1998 and who now plays with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.