Tendring process sees Marines enjoy community link

Players from the Tendring Band organisation in Essex recently enjoyed a masterclass hosted by two leading players from The Royal Marines Band Service.

The 28 players of all ages and standards from the four different sections of the Tendring organisation enjoyed the informative masterclass entitled 'Using Practise Time Efficiently' that guided them through different strategies to enhance practice routines.

Pedigree

They were led by Matt Fletcher and Craig Sanders, who both have a rich brass band pedigree, with Matt formerly playing for Cory Band and Craig currently playing with the Flowers Band.



Tendring Band Chairperson, Emma Bould told 4BR: "We were delighted to have been involved with this great initiative hosted by The Royal Marines Band Service.

The masterclass was extremely beneficial to our organisation and especially the younger members of our academy who have now been inspired to try out their new practice routines."

Jenny was one of the players who took part, and she added: "It was a great event — really interesting and especially useful for our youngsters."





Community link

In response, Public Engagement Officer, WO1 Nev Dednum RM told 4BR: "With so many of the members of the RMBS originating from community brass bands we are always looking at ways to give something back.

Masterclasses such as this enable us to ensure the brass band movement continues to flourish, and helps to encourage the next generation of young brass players."





Find out more





If your organisation would be interested in a masterclass provided by the RMBS then please email: careers@royalmarinesbands.co.uk

For more information search for the Royal Marines Band Service on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @RMBandService or via www.royalnavy.mod.uk/rmbs