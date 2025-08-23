                 

Dutch Youth shine under Antrobus and Hutchinson

The second Dutch National Youth Band course was a great success under the direction of its inspiring musical leaders.

The second Dutch National Youth Brass Band course has been hailed as a great success after 75 young players enjoyed a week of intense music making and great social relaxation led by Norwegian conductor Margaret Antrobus and Cory principal cornet Tom Hutchinson.

Challenges

The musicians from both The Netherlands and Belgium enjoyed playing in two main bands in rehearsals, masterclasses and concerts.

Under the direction of Margaret and Tom the participants spent a week working on a challenging repertoire which was showcased in two well-attended concerts in the picturesque village of Knegsel in North-Brabant.

It was a welcoming host base for the band with rehearsals and dining held at its village hall De Leenhoef.

Together

The A-Band a B-Band also came together for massed band items, enabling the players to enjoying challenges that matched their developing abilities.

The main works were 'Fraternity' and 'Viking Age' by Thierry Deleruyelle, whilst the players were also encouraged to showcase their own solo talents.

Highlights included the instrumental and conducting masterclasses from Tom and Margaret, where players were encouraged to further develop their skills.

Six aspiring conductors had the unique opportunity to rehearse on a piece from the repertoire, after which they received feedback from Margaret and guest conductor Jan de Haan.

Amazing

Reflecting on the success of the course, Margaret Antrobus told 4BR: "The whole experience with both the NJBB administration and the musicians, both in preparation and in the actual course week, was amazing.

Siebren, Melvin and Lianne, the organisers, are genuine in their visions, which truly reflect the ambitions of their peers: to play challenging music at a high standard whilst managing to focus on the joy of making music together."

The organisation itself is just remarkable. I think every country needs a youth brass band like the NJBB, because it really sets the standardTom Hutchinson

Truly something

Those sentiments were shared by Tom, who added: "It's been a brilliant week. The hospitality and the standard of the band are truly something. The organisation itself is just remarkable. I think every country needs a youth brass band like the NJBB, because it really sets the standard.

The delegates have been attentive and respectful throughout. It's truly been a joy for me to work with you all, and especially with Margie. This is an incredible organisation, with a bright future ahead."

Thanks

The NJBB also publicly thanked the supporters of the course, including the Dutch Cultural Fund (Het Cultuurfonds), VSBfonds, Dutch Brass Band Championships Foundation (Stichting NBK), Besson, Cafetaria Brasserie De Veerpoort, Hal Leonard publications, O-Recordings and Willy van de Pol Repair Workshop.

        

