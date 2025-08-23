Bandamonium set for Yorkshire

After the success of its fourth edition in Devon the fantastic community extravaganza is set to take place in Yorkshire in September.

The sound of brass was heard in all its glory in Devon last weekend as 23 bands performed in 10 different locations as well as a massed band finale for the 2025 Bandamonium event.

The fourth edition of the annual get-together was the first as a charitable organisation — one that saw plenty of happy smiling faces from players and audiences alike, despite two band coaches suffering breakdowns.

Dedication

Thanks to the dedicated commitment of the organisers, the event is now close to breaking even, despite not gaining Arts Council support.

Hosts Hatherleigh Silver's provided a Friday night rock concert with electric guitars and brass whilst the music making went through to the Sunday church service supported by Brassy hymns and the Hatherleigh Training Band.

Terrific event

Flowers Band soprano star Paul Richards made the trip to enjoy the day and later said: "Bandamonium was a terrific event — really well organised and set in some great locations, especially the pubs. Everything about it was great."

It was also announced that five bands have already signed up for 2026, including Yorkshire visitors Thurlstone.

Yorkshire first

In further exciting news there will now be a first Bandamonium Yorkshire event to be held on September 6th.

It will feature Kirkbymoorside Town, Swinton & District Excelsior, Stape Silver, Bandamonium Barbarians, Tees Components Brass and Kirkbymoorside Bantastics.

The bands will perform across five picturesque locations across Ryedale in Kirkbymoorside, Helmsley, Rosedale, Cropton and Gillamoor throughout the day, with each venue chosen for its strong community feel — most right next to a good pub.