                 

*
banner

News

Bandamonium set for Yorkshire

After the success of its fourth edition in Devon the fantastic community extravaganza is set to take place in Yorkshire in September.

Bandamonium
  The Yorkshire event takes place in September

Saturday, 23 August 2025

        

The sound of brass was heard in all its glory in Devon last weekend as 23 bands performed in 10 different locations as well as a massed band finale for the 2025 Bandamonium event.

The fourth edition of the annual get-together was the first as a charitable organisation — one that saw plenty of happy smiling faces from players and audiences alike, despite two band coaches suffering breakdowns.

Dedication

Thanks to the dedicated commitment of the organisers, the event is now close to breaking even, despite not gaining Arts Council support.

Hosts Hatherleigh Silver's provided a Friday night rock concert with electric guitars and brass whilst the music making went through to the Sunday church service supported by Brassy hymns and the Hatherleigh Training Band.

Terrific event

Flowers Band soprano star Paul Richards made the trip to enjoy the day and later said: "Bandamonium was a terrific event — really well organised and set in some great locations, especially the pubs. Everything about it was great."

It was also announced that five bands have already signed up for 2026, including Yorkshire visitors Thurlstone.

In further exciting news there will now be a first Bandamonium Yorkshire event to be held on September 6th4BR

Yorkshire first

In further exciting news there will now be a first Bandamonium Yorkshire event to be held on September 6th.

It will feature Kirkbymoorside Town, Swinton & District Excelsior, Stape Silver, Bandamonium Barbarians, Tees Components Brass and Kirkbymoorside Bantastics.

The bands will perform across five picturesque locations across Ryedale in Kirkbymoorside, Helmsley, Rosedale, Cropton and Gillamoor throughout the day, with each venue chosen for its strong community feel — most right next to a good pub.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

New PR link to freshen National Championship strategy

August 24 • Kapitol Promotions enters into new partnership with PR Marketing agency Mobius Industries as they also add to their board of directors.

Brass in Concert

Major changes at Brass in Concert Championship

August 24 • Details are released of a strengthening in the governance and running of the Brass in Concert Championship with Brass Bands England.

mUSIC

Mixed news for music provision following exam results

August 24 • The numbers studying GCSE Music shows an encouraging rise, but those taking A Level exams falls.

Dutch Youth

Dutch Youth shine under Antrobus and Hutchinson

August 23 • The second Dutch National Youth Band course was a great success under the direction of its inspiring musical leaders.

What's on »

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Saffron Hall

Wednesday 27 August • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4UH

Uckfield Concert Brass - Eastbourne Bandstand 1812 Concert

Wednesday 27 August • Eastbourne Bandstand, Lower Grand Parade, Eastbourne. BN21 3AD

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 29 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Vacancies »

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

August 24 • Principal Cornet. Due to planned retirement. Own band room (no shifting gear between rehearsals), S75 3RF, less than 5 mins fromJ37 M1. Yamaha Zeno cornet for your use. Regular 20+ every rehearsal. Monday & Thursdays 1930-2130. MD GEOF BENSON. .

wantage silver band

August 22 • Wantage Community Brass (non-competitive) are looking to recruit a new Musical Director. The group is unique in that the average age is almost certainly around 70! They rehearse on Tue from 4pm and Thu from 7pm (both times flexible depending on person).

Lydbrook Band

August 20 • Bass Trombone

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top