Special RNCM Brass Band Festival broadcast

You can enjoy some brilliant performances from a special 'curator's choice' RNCM Brass Band Festival programme later this month — but you need to be quick to book your free online ticket.

RNCM
  The special festival broadcast will be held on Sunday 31st January at 2.00pm

Wednesday, 20 January 2021

        

Although the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester was unable to host its annual RNCM Brass Band Festival this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, a special free online broadcast has been produced instead.

Free

It has been curated by Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh with the broadcast live-streamed on Sunday 31st January at 2pm.

Also included will be access to the memorable 2019 Festival performance of the Wilfred Heaton 'Trombone Concerto' by soloist Ian Bousfield accompanied by Foden's Band (see below)

The performances will be followed by a live Zoom discussion hosted by Brass Bands England and featuring special guests.

To find out more:


https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brass-band-festival/

To book you free ticket:


https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/single/SelectSeating.aspx?p=15815

Please consider giving a donation when booking your free ticket to help the RNCM invest in the teaching of the next generation of musical talent and to support future Brass Band Festival events.

Programme:


2PM — 2:45PM: AN ONLINE TRIBUTE — CURATOR'S CHOICE

Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh presents an audio programme looking back at Festival highlights featuring outstanding soloists, bands and premiere performances.

Little Suite No 1 (Malcolm Arnold)
RNCM Brass Band (2008)
Conductor: Nicholas Childs
1st Movement from Shift (Simon Dobson)

RNCM Brass Band (2012)
Soloist: Peter Moore (trombone)
Conductor: Jon Malaxetxebarria

Finale from Songs from the Paradise Saloon Bramwell Tovey
Foden's Band (2015)
Soloist: Mark O'Keefe (trumpet)
Conductor: Bramwell Tovey

Diversions after Benjamin Britten
Aria (Lucy Pankhurst)
March (Paul McGhee)
Toccata (Gavin Higgins)
Tredegar Band (2013)
Conductor: Ian Porthouse

Praise (Wilfred Heaton)
Black Dyke Band with the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army (2019)
Conductor: Nicholas Childs

3.00PM — 4:30PM: LIVE DISCUSSION WITH BRASS BANDS ENGLAND


Zoom discussion looking at the importance of the Festival in the brass band landscape, hosted by Kenny Crookson, Chief Executive Officer of Brass Bands England. Kenny will be joined by Paul Hindmarsh, Artistic Director of the Festival, and other special guests.

Special Performance

FROM 2.00PM: WILFRED HEATON TROMBONE CONCERTO WITH FODEN'S BAND AND IAN BOUSFIELD

This 30-minute video will be available to watch for a 24-hour window, from 2.00pm GMT on Sunday 31st January.

This is an online event, booking required, with the live discussion taking place over Zoom. Please book one ticket per household.

Your link and password to watch the event will be included in your confirmation email.

These videos will only be available to watch for a 24-hour window, from 2pm GMT on Sunday 31 January 2021, and will not be available to watch again thereafter.

        

