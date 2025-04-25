                 

Own choice works revealed for Stavanger

A wide ranging selection of major test-piece works will be performed in Stavanger.

Music
  The contest works that will be play at the Championships in Stavanger have been announced.

The European Brass Band Association has announced the series of own-choice test-pieces that will be performed by bands in the Championship and Challenge Sections in Stavanger.

As has become the norm in recent years, they consist of a combination of new compositions and existing major works, with just one 'repeat' to be heard in the Championship Section.

Championship Section:

A world premiere will be heard with 'Remembrance' by Thomas Doss, whilst there will be European Championship premieres of '***** Concerto no. 10 for Brass Band Percussion & Onde Martenot (Ludovic Neurohr); 'Angels & Demons' (Peter Graham); 'Sinfonietta No. 4 — Adhyatmika Svatantrata' (Pierre-Antoine Savoyat); 'The Forest for the Trees' (Wim Bex); 'The Legend of King Arthur' (Peter Meechan); 'The Lost Circle' (Jan Van der Roost); 'This World' (Thomas Doss) and 'Two Worlds' (Philip Harper).

'A Gabrieli Fantasy' (Bert Appermont) and 'Metropolis 1927' (Peter Graham) have been performed on three previous occasions as own-choice selections. 'Jesus in Tibet' (Simon Dobson), which will be played by two bands, has been performed once before.

'Myth Forest' (2013) and 'Fraternity' (2016) were first heard at set-works at the contest.

Challenge Section:

Of the three own-choice pieces to be heard in the Challenge Section, 'Tallis Variations' (Philip Sparke) was first heard as the Championship Section set-work in the year 2000, and once before in this section as an own-choice.

There will be European premieres for 'A King's Lie' (Stan Nieuwenhuis) and 'Impermanence of the flow' (Yvan Lagger).

The music that will be performed at the European Youth Championships has also been announced (see below).

Championship Section:

***** Concerto no. 10 for Brass Band Percussion & Onde Martenot (Ludovic Neurohr)
A Gabrieli Fantasy (Bert Appermont)
Angels & Demons (Peter Graham)
Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Jesus in Tibet (Simon Dobson)*
Metropolis 1927 (Peter Graham)
Myth Forest — Hestefallstjønn (Stig Nordhagen)
Remembrance (Thomas Doss)
Sinfonietta No. 4 — Adhyatmika Svatantrata (Pierre-Antoine Savoyat)
The Forest for the Trees (Wim Bex)
The Legend of King Arthur (Peter Meechan)
The Lost Circle (Jan Van der Roost)
This World (Thomas Doss)
Two Worlds (Philip Harper)

* To be played by two bands

Challenge Section:

A King's Lie (Stan Nieuwenhuis)
Impermanence of the flow (Yvan Lagger)
Tallis Variations (Philip Sparke)

European Youth Championships: Premier Section

Across the Desert from 'Sand and Stars' (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Brasilia (Robin Dewhurst)
Corineus (Christopher Bond)
Euroflash (Damien Lagger)
For a Love Lost (Tom Davoren)
Ignition (Stalter arr. Rutten)
It Ain't Necessarily So (Gershwin arr. Fernie)
Mahalageasca (Mahala Rai Banda arr. Gilje)
Mediation from Thais (Massenet arr. Fernie)
Nordic Polska (Edenroth & Kallio arr. Harper)
O Magnum Mysterium (Lauridsen arr. Littlemore)
I'm on My Way (Gershwin arr. Fernie)
Pantomime (Philip Sparke)
Phantom of the Opera — Overture to Act 1 (Lloyd Webberarr. Wilkinson)
Tribute (James Curnow)

European Youth Championships: Development Section

Ex-Tension (Frederick Schjelderup)
PradÅ¾ios vėjas (Saulius Petreikis)
Drake Passage (Magnus Brandseth)
Finale from Neptune's Bellows (Magnus Brandseth)
Gospel Brass Machine (Mark Taylor)
Living Power (Tom Davoren)
Morgenstemning/Morning Mood (Grieg arr. Lorriman)
Napoli (Bellstedt arr. Brand)
Osterfjorden (Stijn Aertgeerts)
2nd Movt: Concertino for Euphonium — Red Sky (Tom Davoren)
Sunset Serenade (Thomas Doss)
The Boatman's Ballad (Frode Rydland)
The Kingdom Triumphant (Eric Ball)
The Volcano's Heart (Magnus Brandseth)

        

Own choice works revealed for Stavanger

