National Youth Band encore in London

The NYBBGB Ambassador Band will head to the heart of London to this weekend to provide even more brass band entertainment to new audiences.

If you wish to hear a London encore from the players of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, then make sure you get along to the courtyard of St Martin in the Fields Church right in the heart of the capital on Saturday 16th August at 4.00pm.

Ambassadors

The NYBBGB Ambassador Ensemble — its regular sized band of players, will perform a concert of easy listening music in the sunshine (so we are told by the Met Office) under the baton of Dr David Thornton.

And to make it even better, there are fantastic refreshments on offer and tickets are free.

British Open weekend

In addition, the NYBBGB Children's Band will appear as part of the massed band finale at the Brass Gala Day at Symphony Hall on Sunday 7th September (the day after the 171st British Open Championship).

The free event will take place at the Jennifer Blackwell Performance Space at 2.00pm, also led by Dr David Thornton, before they take part in the massed band finale alongside Cory and Black Dyke a little later.