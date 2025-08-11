                 

*
banner

News

National Youth Band encore in London

The NYBBGB Ambassador Band will head to the heart of London to this weekend to provide even more brass band entertainment to new audiences.

nybbgb
  The main NYBBGB performed in the heart of London last weekend (above)

Monday, 11 August 2025

        

If you wish to hear a London encore from the players of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, then make sure you get along to the courtyard of St Martin in the Fields Church right in the heart of the capital on Saturday 16th August at 4.00pm.

Ambassadors

The NYBBGB Ambassador Ensemble — its regular sized band of players, will perform a concert of easy listening music in the sunshine (so we are told by the Met Office) under the baton of Dr David Thornton.

And to make it even better, there are fantastic refreshments on offer and tickets are free.

And to make it even better, there are fantastic refreshments on offer and tickets are free4BR

British Open weekend

In addition, the NYBBGB Children's Band will appear as part of the massed band finale at the Brass Gala Day at Symphony Hall on Sunday 7th September (the day after the 171st British Open Championship).

The free event will take place at the Jennifer Blackwell Performance Space at 2.00pm, also led by Dr David Thornton, before they take part in the massed band finale alongside Cory and Black Dyke a little later.

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Karl Jenkins

Armed Man success for Aldbourne

August 12 • The West of England Area champion has enjoyed acclaim after playing their part in a new take on Sir Karl Jenkins' 'The Armed Man'.

Royal College of Music

German youth latest to enjoy Royal College spotlight

August 12 • One of Germany's leading youth wind ensembles will be showcasing their talents with its brass band links in the heart of London.

Unite

125th anniversary welcome to Unite alumni

August 12 • Players and supporters past and present will be welcomed to a showcase celebration of the 125th anniversary of Unite the Union Band.

nybbgb

National Youth Band encore in London

August 11 • The NYBBGB Ambassador Band will head to the heart of London to this weekend to provide even more brass band entertainment to new audiences.

What's on »

The Lindley Band - Parp and a Pint

Wednesday 6 August • 14a Holly Bank Road. Lindley. Huddersfield . West Yorkshire HD3 3 JE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 8 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham GL51 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 15 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL52 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

August 11 • Epping Forest Band have a vacancy for a solo horn player.. We are a friendly social 3rd section band with a variety of concerts throughout the year.. We have our own band hut and are within easy distance of the M11 and the central line.

Ilkeston Brass

August 9 • Ilkeston Brass need a new MD! We are a 4th section band based in SE Derbyshire with a strong community presence. We have empty seats in the cornet section but a core of committed players fighting to keep the band going.

Shirley Band

August 9 • The Shirley Band invite applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR. Due to relocation, we now seek a Musical Director to maintain a high standard of playing and to produce varied programmes for our sell-out concert series together with contests.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top