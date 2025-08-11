                 

Judges announced for Scottish Festival of Brass

The line-up of judges have been confirmed for the trio of Scottish Festival of Brass contests.

Perth
  All three events take place at Perth Concert Hall

Monday, 11 August 2025

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association has confirmed the line-up of judges for the trio of competitions that make up the Scottish Festival of Brass in November.

Scottish Challenge

Conductor and vastly experienced former BBb tuba player Simon Gresswell will join conductor and former baritone player Leigh Baker for the Band Supplies Scottish Challenge Contest on Saturday 22nd November. The event is open to Scottish bands in Sections 1-4.

Scottish Open

On Saturday 29th November, the experienced pairing of Glyn Williams and Anne Crookston will adjudicate the Scottish Open, supported by Besson.

Youth Championships

The following day Scottish Youth Championships, supported by Creative Scotland, will be adjudicated by Anne Crookston and Glyn and Helen Williams.

        

