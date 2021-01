The swans at Ulley Country Park, Rotherham enjoy an early morning post horn call...

Despite the severe weather in many places around the UK at the moment, there is always a fantastic sunrise to enjoy if you can get up early enough and find a spot to play a post horn…

Sarah Billard played her instrument by the side of the lake at Ulley Country Park, Rotherham on Friday morning.

Sarah has a collection of vintage brass instruments, which includes post horns and hunting horns as well as playing tuba.

Copyright Picture : Lorne Campbell / Guzelian