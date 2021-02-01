                 

Death of Christina Lawton

The death has been announced of Christina Lawton, one of the administrative driving forces behind the emergence and success of the Pontins Brass Band Championships.

Monday, 01 February 2021

        

The death has been announced of Christina Lawton one of the most familiar administrative figures in the rise in popularity of the Pontins National Championships.

It is understood she died passed away on 26th January.

Fondly remembered

Although she left the brass banding scene in in the late 1990s and retired to live a quiet, secluded private life following the death of her husband Ken, Christina Lawton will be remembered fondly by players and band secretaries for her no nonsense approach as well as her idiosyncrasies in helping to run the Pontins events for many years.

A member of the Preston & District Brass Band Association as well as an administrator for Prescot Town Band, Christina Lawton made an indelible mark of the championships which started in 1974.

It soon became the largest event of its kind behind the 'Nationals' with qualifying competitions in Southport, Hembsy and Brean Sands leading to a finals weekend in Prestatyn in late October.

At its peak (the contest offered the first £1,000 first prize) it attracted over 250 bands with Christina Lawton for many years the contest controller for the Championship Section contest alongside the likes of Walter Rowley OBE and Sidney Way and working closely with the musical advisors such as Harry Mortimer and James Scott.

First event

Christina Lawton was part of the very first Pontin's Championship held at its Holiday Centre in Ainsdale in April 1974 and soon became an integral part of its Brass Band Committee — admired for her forthright approach as well as her rather wonderfully pedantic reading of the results.

She remained associated with the event until 1997 when she retired alongside Walter Rowley and Sydney Way. A presentation was made to her at the finals that year.

She remained associated with the event until 1997 when she retired alongside Walter Rowley and Sydney Way4BR

Determined

Her colleague Frank Hodges, who worked with her for many years at the Pontin's Championships told 4BR: "Once you met Christina you never forgot her. She was very clear in what she wanted to do and along with her husband Ken and others was determined to make the Pontin's Championships a great success.

That it did so was in no small part down to her drive and approach."

        

