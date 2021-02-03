Rockingham tribute to gentle tuba giant

The Rockingham Band has paid a fond tribute to BBb tuba player Raymond Layte after he retires from the engine room.

The Rockingham Band has bid their stalwart BBb tuba player Raymond Layte a happy retirement after he decided to step down from playing due to health issues.

Affectionately known as the 'Gentle Giant' of the band's tuba engine room, he made his last competitive appearance with the band at the 2020 Yorkshire Regional Championships.

Tribute

In paying his own tribute to Raymond, Musical Director, Adam Whittle said: "I know I speak for the entire membership at Rockingham when I say that Raymond is in our hearts every time we perform or rehearse. He has been a permanent fixture throughout my tenure and that of most of our members.

Ray has been the most supportive, caring gentleman you could ever wish to meet, and as a player his abilities are second to none. Sitting at the back corner of the band, he was never shy to speak up when he spotted a problem or a 'let's ger on wi' it' if the band got out of line.

Missed

He added: "We will miss Raymond's input and we thank him for his service and friendship, but rest assured, he will forever be a member of the Rockingham Band!"

The band is now inviting applications to fill the position of Principal BBb Bass.