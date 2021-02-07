                 

*
News

Bugle call put on hold until 2022

The famous West of England Bandsman's Festival in Bugle has been cancelled — but will return with a flourish in 2022.

Bugle
  The contest is one of the most popular outdoor events in the UK calendar

Sunday, 07 February 2021

        

4BR has been informed that that the 2021 West of England Bandsmen's Festival Bugle Contest has been cancelled.

Considerations over the ongoing legal restrictions, regulations and guidelines that would directly affect both performers and the general public have formed the basis of the immensely difficult decision taken by the organisers to cancel the event which was due to take place on Saturday 19th June.

Regret

They stated: "It is with great regret and a heavy heart that the Bugle Contest committee have taken the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 event.

Having considered the current and projected situation regarding Covid19, we are of the opinion that it would be irresponsible to stage this year's contest.

Bands are unable to rehearse together at this moment in time and we are not sure when these restrictions might be lifted."

Support

They added: "Vaccine protection will not be complete and an organised gathering of people, whilst in various stage of protection, would be considered foolhardy and dangerous.

We must support all the emergency services that have enough problems without our event adding to the extra burden."

Bands are unable to rehearse together at this moment in time and we are not sure when these restrictions might be liftedorganisers

2022

WEBF Secretary Ian Powell added: "Our contest is unique and steeped in tradition. It is also a social highlight of the banding calendar for many and I can assure you that those of us that are involved in the smooth running of this event are devastated that this action has had to be taken.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank our major sponsors for their continued support and wish them well for the coming months.

For the record, our 2022 contest will hopefully take place on Saturday 18th June 2022."

        

