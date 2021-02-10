                 

*
News

Death of Sam Knox

The death has been announced of Whitburn Band stalwart, Sam Knox

  Sam (left) enjoyed many success with Whitburn Band

Wednesday, 10 February 2021

        

The Whitburn Band is mourning the loss of one of its stalwart members, with the death reported of Sam Knox who was associated with the band for over 70 years.

National title winner

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Sam was a member of Whitburn when they won the Third Section National Championships in 1954 — the first Scottish band to win a national title — and he was still a member of the Whitburn Heartlands Band until his death, passing on his knowledge to the next generation of cornet players."

During his long association with the band he helped them to no less than 13 Scottish Championship titles as a player in a musical career that started when he first heard a brass band playing in the hall of the local pigeon racing club.

He later said: "I was given an Eb Bass. I took it down the road, and my mother nearly had a fit when she saw this 'big clarty' instrument."

Sam was loved across the banding community; a real gentleman, a dedicated bandsperson, and a dear, dear friend to anyone who had to the pleasure to know himWhitburn Band

Cornerstone

Thankfully he soon swapped it for a cornet, and he went on to become a cornerstone of the band that enjoyed considerable success under the baton of Major Peter Parkes.

The spokesperson added: "Sam was loved across the banding community; a real gentleman, a dedicated bandsperson, and a dear, dear friend to anyone who had to the pleasure to know him.

Whitburn Band offers our deepest condolences to Sam's family."

        

