Positive action works towards Abertillery anniversary

A new work by Philip Harper and a guest solo appearance by Daniel Thomas to form part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Abertillery Band later this year.

Abertillery Town Band has used the lockdown period to start work on preparations for their 50th Anniversary Celebration Weekend later this year. It will take place from Friday 12th to 14th November.

Celebration

Despite having not been able to rehearse in their band room since March 2020 the band is optimistic that the weekend will go ahead following what they hope will be their performance at the Second Section National Championships in Cheltenham in September.

The weekend will include a celebration concert, presented by David Hayward that will include a Reunion Band of former players alongside current members conducted by Musical Director, Alun F Williams. The special guest soloist will be Daniel Thomas, solo euphonium of Black Dyke Band.

New work

The band has also commissioned Philip Harper to compose a short piece inspired by the renowned sculpture 'The Guardian of the Valleys', which stands tall over the town in commemorating the lives lost in local mining communities.

Additional ideas are now being formulated such as education visits and a celebration dinner before the weekend will conclude with the band performing at the annual Remembrance Day Parade.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Everyone connected with the band is excited with the planning and preparation stages developed during the last six months and are working hard to secure funding for the various areas of the projects."

Help and information

Help for donors can be made at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/abertillery-town-band-50th-anniversary

If you are a past member or conductor of the Abertillery Town Band and have not yet been invited by the band to join our celebration events, please contact the Band Chairperson, Nigel Bard at: nigelbardnov@gmail.com