Tredegar aim for switch benefits on return to action

There will be changes in the personnel for the Welsh champion when they return to rehearsals.

There will be some changes in the line-up of Welsh Champion Tredegar when they return to competitive action following the enforced Covid-19 break.

Due to the setting up of a new business their star flugel player Danny Winder has stepped down, with bumper-up Will Norman moving to take up the role with immediate effect. Wilson Taylor moves from the back-row to replace him, with former Foresters Brass cornet player Ethan Hall joining the back-row cornet team.

Unique

Speaking about the moves, MD Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "Danny has been a unique source of musical inspiration for the band who will be sorely missed. However, he will not be lost to us and will be the best 'sub' any band can ask for.

We are sure his new venture will be a huge success and we all wish him the best."

Perfect fit

He added: "Will is the perfect fit for the flugel seat, a player who combines superb technique and wonderful sound, whilst Wilson has been a great team player since his return to us and I know will add further strength to the front row.

It's also great to welcome Ethan to the band — a local lad who has made great progress with his studies and playing at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire."

We've used our time to ensure we get the right balance as and when we return Ian Porthouse

Advertisement

Busy period

Ian also revealed that when Tredegar does return to action plans are in place for a busy period of competitive and non-competitive activity.

"We've used our time to ensure we get the right balance as and when we return.

We are closely following the advice given by the Welsh Government and there are exciting recording projects and artistic initiatives we are working as we look forward to the Autumn major events in particular."